OC Grub Guide - 8/3-8/9: Cocktails, Chili and Cheeseburger Mac

The Recess Room Introduces New Sunday Brunch


OC Grub Guide - 8/3-8/9: Cocktails, Chili and Cheeseburger Mac

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:57 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Anne Marie Panoringan
A A

Good times are headed your way, if you so choose to pursue them. Take Saturday, where we found two grand openings and a drag brunch. Or would you rather do a cocktail class and a chili cook off? Either way, we're here to push the limit on how much you can accomplish in seven days.

Photo by Dustin Ames

Milk Box #3 Grand Opening - Westminster
The guys we interviewed only last month are ready to debut their first milk tea drive-thru location. Swing by 10051 McFadden Avenue this Saturday after 2 p.m. and learn what all the fuss is about. Anything containing matcha or activated charcoal will aim to please. www.milkboxbar.com.

Photo courtesy Dough & Arrow

Also Opening Saturday: Dough & Arrow - Costa Mesa
We stumbled in here after our OC Fair afternoon to discover these cookie dough monsters were in soft opening mode. After breaking the news on our blog three months ago, it was about time we sampled the goods! Your sweet tooth will definitely be tested in this parlor. Stop in after 11 a.m. for a sugary good time. The first 50 in line will get an extra special treat. Their freshly brewed iced tea was pretty delish, too. 3033 Bristol St, Ste Q, (657) 247-4483; www.doughandarrow.co.

Photo courtesy House of Blues Anaheim

House of Blues Drag Brunch - Anaheim
It's safe to say the Gospel Brunch at HoB is a classic. However, there's a new brunch in town, and it's taking GardenWalk by storm. On the first Saturday of the month, the stage is set for diva entertainment as multi-media sensation Willam hosts a music-fueled meal inside the relocated Southern California outpost of House of Blues. Graze the Southern-inspired buffet while all sorts of merrymaking goes down. Tickets have been selling out, so grab your squad for a wild afternoon.400 W Disney Way, Ste 337, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan

Stacked Catering is Here - Huntington Beach
Catering options can get boring after a while. Stacked wants to change that. We vote for platters of Pastrami Sliders, Bacon Cheeseburger Mac, Sweet 'N' Smokey Salmon Cobb Salad and a BBQ Carnitas Pizza. They're all that and a side of house-made, waffle-cut chips! Oh, and Huntington Beach (their only OC location) is the only one offering breakfast catering. Make your next office meeting a feast by giving them a call. 7490 Edinger Ave, (657) 845-2100; www.stacked.com.

Photo courtesy The Exhibition Room

Martinis 101 at The Exhibition Room - Long Beach
Do certain cocktails stump you? Would you like guidance on a classic beverage? The Exhibition Room speakeasy is here to help. RSVP to tonight's special presentation by calling directly, and be dressed to impress. That means collared shirts for the men and dressy attire for the ladies. Get educated on recipes, history and demystifying the questions surrounding this iconic drink. 1117 E Wardlow Rd, (562) 826-2940; www.theexhibitionroom.com.

Photo courtesy Hi-Time Wine Cellars

Hi-Time Chili Cook Off - Costa Mesa
Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Harbor area, this 11th annual competition has over 30 local businesses serving up their version of chili. Head over to Hi-Time this Sunday at noon to get your fill. Pre-sale tickets are currently available online until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Live music, beer, wine and margs will all keep you company. 250 Ogle St, (949) 650-8463; www.hitimewine.net.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

