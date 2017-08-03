OC Grub Guide - 8/3-8/9: Cocktails, Chili and Cheeseburger Mac

Sandwich hour Anne Marie Panoringan

Good times are headed your way, if you so choose to pursue them. Take Saturday, where we found two grand openings and a drag brunch. Or would you rather do a cocktail class and a chili cook off? Either way, we're here to push the limit on how much you can accomplish in seven days.

How sweet (but not too sweet) it is! Photo by Dustin Ames

Milk Box #3 Grand Opening - Westminster

The guys we interviewed only last month are ready to debut their first milk tea drive-thru location. Swing by 10051 McFadden Avenue this Saturday after 2 p.m. and learn what all the fuss is about. Anything containing matcha or activated charcoal will aim to please. www.milkboxbar.com.

Perfectly pic-worthy Photo courtesy Dough & Arrow

Also Opening Saturday: Dough & Arrow - Costa Mesa

We stumbled in here after our OC Fair afternoon to discover these cookie dough monsters were in soft opening mode. After breaking the news on our blog three months ago, it was about time we sampled the goods! Your sweet tooth will definitely be tested in this parlor. Stop in after 11 a.m. for a sugary good time. The first 50 in line will get an extra special treat. Their freshly brewed iced tea was pretty delish, too. 3033 Bristol St, Ste Q, (657) 247-4483; www.doughandarrow.co.

Work it Photo courtesy House of Blues Anaheim

House of Blues Drag Brunch - Anaheim

It's safe to say the Gospel Brunch at HoB is a classic. However, there's a new brunch in town, and it's taking GardenWalk by storm. On the first Saturday of the month, the stage is set for diva entertainment as multi-media sensation Willam hosts a music-fueled meal inside the relocated Southern California outpost of House of Blues. Graze the Southern-inspired buffet while all sorts of merrymaking goes down. Tickets have been selling out, so grab your squad for a wild afternoon.400 W Disney Way, Ste 337, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com.

Sandwich hour Anne Marie Panoringan

Stacked Catering is Here - Huntington Beach

Catering options can get boring after a while. Stacked wants to change that. We vote for platters of Pastrami Sliders, Bacon Cheeseburger Mac, Sweet 'N' Smokey Salmon Cobb Salad and a BBQ Carnitas Pizza. They're all that and a side of house-made, waffle-cut chips! Oh, and Huntington Beach (their only OC location) is the only one offering breakfast catering. Make your next office meeting a feast by giving them a call. 7490 Edinger Ave, (657) 845-2100; www.stacked.com.

Thirsty for knowledge Photo courtesy The Exhibition Room

Martinis 101 at The Exhibition Room - Long Beach

Do certain cocktails stump you? Would you like guidance on a classic beverage? The Exhibition Room speakeasy is here to help. RSVP to tonight's special presentation by calling directly, and be dressed to impress. That means collared shirts for the men and dressy attire for the ladies. Get educated on recipes, history and demystifying the questions surrounding this iconic drink. 1117 E Wardlow Rd, (562) 826-2940; www.theexhibitionroom.com.

Keep calm and eat more chili Photo courtesy Hi-Time Wine Cellars