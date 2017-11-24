Drink of the Week: Three Sheets at SOCIAL

It’s time to add SOCIAL to your cocktail-bar rotation. Bar director Grayson Diercksmeier (formerly of Saint & Second in Long Beach) is taking the art of mixology to the next level with an entirely revamped bar program complete with culinary-driven bespoke cocktails.

He’s crafted a list of seasonal drinks that reinvent the classics alongside exciting original concoctions that are complex and precisely made. For your first drink, start with Three Sheets, a vibrant tropical cocktail, the subtleties of Cutwater spiced rum shine through when blended with herbaceous Opah liqueur. It’s mixed with coconut, lime and warm roasted kabocha squash, then garnished with a yellow blossom. The flavor is savory with a five-spice earthiness that finishes creamy. Cheers to tiki drinks in fall and SOCIAL’s cocktail game!

SOCIAL, 512 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 642-2425; www.socialcostamesa.com.

