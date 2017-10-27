 


Cynthia Rebolledo

Drink of the Week: Spicy Cherry Bomb at Urban Plates

Cynthia Rebolledo | October 27, 2017 | 7:11am
Since the opening of their first eatery at the Highlands Shopping Center in Del Mar in 2011, Urban Plates has won over patrons with their commitment to organic and sustainably sourced ingredients to provide delicious scratch made meals at an affordable price.

In keeping with its made-from-scratch cooking, Urban Plates makes organic house-made juice replenishers in combinations like passion fruit, coconut and lime that are great on their own but even better when mixed with locally sourced tequila and organic vodka. First-timers should start with the spicy cherry bomb. Made with La Gritona reposado tequila, it’s offers a light-body with hints of sweet agave and cinnamon aromas. When combined with fresh tart orange juice, rich sweet cherries and fiery habanero, it’s a bright fruit-flavored balance of sweet and spicy with a refreshing mint finish. Pro tip: their signature cocktails are only available at at their Aliso Viejo location (for now) so let’s toast to Urban Plates offering these tasty beverages at all their locations.

Urban Plates, 26661 Aliso Creek Rd. Suite B., Long Beach, (949) 424-6160; www.urbanplates.com

 
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

