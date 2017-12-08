Drink of the Week: Sacred Sage at Foundation Room VIP Club

Studded floor to ceiling in Eastern Indian décor, Persian carpets and grand chandeliers, the design of the House of Blues’ Foundation Room is both relaxing and indulging. But unless you’re part of the club’s VIP membership, there’s no barstool for you. While ordering my drink, I noticed there were only two barstools; that’s because staff would bring stools out for members, then take them away when they left. I get the VIP treatment, but it’s distracting when you’re trying to enjoy a band perform and the staff is playing musical stools. Aside from this, the venue offers a great selection of signature cocktails. We recommend starting the evening with Sacred Sage.

Two espadin agave mezcals are produced separately in Tlacolula and Yautepec, then blended after distillation to create Creyente Mezcal, a joven mezcal bursting with complex herbal notes that are enhanced by the spiced Alpine liqueur added by the bar. Sage-infused yellow chartreuse lends additional spicy-herbal notes; lime juice brightens it up, while egg white gives it a creamy finish. This vibrant, refreshing fall cocktail keeps you coming back for more—now that’s the VIP treatment!

Foundation Room at House of Blues, 400 Disney Way, Ste. 337, Anaheim, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com.

