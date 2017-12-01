 


Take a trip to ScotlandEXPAND
Take a trip to Scotland
Cynthia Rebolledo

Drink of the Week: Islay at Vacation Bar

Cynthia Rebolledo | December 1, 2017 | 6:33am
Since the opening of the eccentric and refined Vacation Bar in SanTana, it's become a trendy neighborhood watering hole. Inspired by Chris Parker and Harry Kho's world travels—including, presumably, the namesake Scottish isle—the bar's cocktail concept provides custom-crafted drinks for a quick escape to the Philippines or Lima, Peru.

We recommend starting your libation travels on the isle of Islay. With its peat-smoked whisky and rugged terrain, the drink incorporates Scotch whisky for a complex concoction of rich sherry, pineapple, lime and chocolate. Add Firewater bitters and black volcanic sea salt, and the result is splendidly robust. For an all-encompassing experience, come on a Thursday for kusshi oysters at three for $9. These gemlike varieties start out briny AF and finish sweet—perfect to sip and slurp your troubles away.

Vacation Bar, 204 W. Fourth St., Santa Ana, (657) 266-0855; www.vacationdtsa.com.

 
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

