Drink of the Week: Flame On at The Blind Pig

Complementing executive chef Karl Pfleider's exceptional menu offerings are the Blind Pig's standout craft cocktail pairings. Spirit animal Ryan Autry has created an impressive program that ranges from light and refreshing to booze-forward, employing inventive techniques to turn out complex but easy-to-enjoy concoctions. First-timers should try the Flame On.

A powerful union of Bruxo No.1 Espadin agave mezcal and chipotle-infused Dolin Rouge vermouth becomes tamed when combined with bittersweet Gran Classico and Forbidden bitters, giving off a full-bodied earthy aroma. This drink gets smoked with a large, hand-cut ice cube to stimulate the already peated mezcal. The secret? Science! The result? Delicious and smoky AF!

The Blind Pig, 31431 Santa Margarita Pkwy., Rancho Santa Margarita, (949) 888-0072; www.theblindpigoc.com.