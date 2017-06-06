menu

Dr. Angie Sadeghi of Dana Point is a Finalist for PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door

The Water Brewery Ready To Unleash Their High-End Vegetarian Mastery in Costa Mesa


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Dr. Angie Sadeghi of Dana Point is a Finalist for PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 7:18 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Vote early and often for Dr. Angie Sadeghi.
Vote early and often for Dr. Angie Sadeghi.
RiseOfTheVegan.com
A A

An Orange County gastroenterologist is a finalist to become People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' 2017 Sexiest Vegan Next Door.

Next door would be Dana Point, where Dr. Angie Sadeghi resides when she is not at her practice in Newport Beach.

She "beat out hundreds of other entrants from across the nation to advance to the final round of 10 male and 10 female contestants," according to PETA, which directs visitors to peta.org to vote for the man and woman who could ultimately take the Sexiest Vegan crowns and free vacations for two to Maui, Hawaii, courtesy of Humane Travel.

"A longtime vegetarian, Angie went vegan three years ago to benefit her health and reduce animal suffering," PETA states. "She specializes in digestive issues and recommends a plant-based diet to many of her patients—helping about one person a month go vegan and many more get off medication for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure."

Find out more about Sadeghi's use of exercise and plant-based diets for her patients via DoctorAngie.com and DrAngieHealth.com.

"Angie uses her solid training as a physician, her compassionate heart, and her enviable figure to share the benefits of vegan eating with others," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Each one of the finalists in PETA's contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are, inside and out."

Sexiest Vegan Next Door voting ends at 9 a.m. June 21, but PETA says the final tally will be but one of  "several factors" that will be considered in selecting the ultimate winners, who will be notified and announced on June 28.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >