Dr. Angie Sadeghi of Dana Point is a Finalist for PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door

An Orange County gastroenterologist is a finalist to become People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' 2017 Sexiest Vegan Next Door.

Next door would be Dana Point, where Dr. Angie Sadeghi resides when she is not at her practice in Newport Beach.

She "beat out hundreds of other entrants from across the nation to advance to the final round of 10 male and 10 female contestants," according to PETA, which directs visitors to peta.org to vote for the man and woman who could ultimately take the Sexiest Vegan crowns and free vacations for two to Maui, Hawaii, courtesy of Humane Travel.

"A longtime vegetarian, Angie went vegan three years ago to benefit her health and reduce animal suffering," PETA states. "She specializes in digestive issues and recommends a plant-based diet to many of her patients—helping about one person a month go vegan and many more get off medication for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure."

Find out more about Sadeghi's use of exercise and plant-based diets for her patients via DoctorAngie.com and DrAngieHealth.com .

"Angie uses her solid training as a physician, her compassionate heart, and her enviable figure to share the benefits of vegan eating with others," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Each one of the finalists in PETA's contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are, inside and out."

Sexiest Vegan Next Door voting ends at 9 a.m. June 21, but PETA says the final tally will be but one of "several factors" that will be considered in selecting the ultimate winners, who will be notified and announced on June 28.

