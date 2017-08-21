menu

Kern River Dirty Hippie Imperial Red Ale, Our Beer of the Week!

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 8:01 a.m.
By Robert Flores
Dirty Hippie Imperial Red Ale by Kern River Brewing Co served at Provision Market in Orange CaEXPAND
the Butcher
With all the foodie praise heaped on SanTana, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, let us now take a moment to praise Old Towne Orange, a paradise of grub and suds. Provision Market, owned by Wil Dee and Executive Chef Greg Daniels of Haven, is your one-stop shop for delicious sandwiches, artisan cheeses, fresh roasted coffee and one of the best selection of craft beers in Orange County, stocking over 500 bottles.

Start your day with a fresh cup of Portola Coffee, and nosh on avocado toast or a hefty, savory breakfast burrito. For lunch, though, go more gourmet and order a plate of charcuterie and cheese to pair with 30 craft beers on tap. The list is outstanding and rotates quickly, because Chapman University is a block away and those kids get THIRSTY!

Cognitive Dissonance DIPA (7.2% ABV) by Electric Brewery in Murrieta is from the Hazy school of India Pale Ales, and it's as juicy as it is tangy! It pops! If you haven't tried a Hazy IPA or not a fan, try this and thank me later. You get the fruit and hops on the nose and it finishes with a slight tartness that makes your taste buds say AH...

Big Bad Baptista Imperial Stout (12.7% ABV) by Epic Brewing is brewed with Mexican coffee, vanilla and cinnamon and aged in whiskey barrels. You'll enjoy the nuances of the Solstice Chocolate cacao nibs with the Café de Olla, the wood of the whisky barrels, and the toastiness of the cinnamon and vanilla on the back end. Sip slowly and enjoy.

Dirty Hippie Imperial Red (8.5% ABV) by Kern River Brewing Company is a full-bodied, full-flavored beer dry hopped with Summit and Simcoe hops. The Summit gives it a resin-y, almost skunky aroma, the malts are toasty and hops are heavy but not bitter. This is your main course steak dinner craft beer (make mine medium rare)!

Provision Market is open seven days a week and stays open late on the weekend. Check their website for Tap Takeovers and other events. Chef Daniels is always on the cutting edge of the epicurean world—BOOM #respect

Provisions Market, 143 N. Glassell St., Orange, (714) 997-2337; www.provisonmarkets.com

Provisions Market
143 N. Glassell St.
Orange, CA 92866

714-997-2337

www.provisionsmarkets.com

