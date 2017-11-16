 


Tis the season for tamalesEXPAND
Cynthia Rebolledo

Delicious Wrapped Presents at Ruby's Tamales [Hole in the Wall]

Cynthia Rebolledo | November 16, 2017 | 6:00am
AA

Thanks to the resurgence of tamaleras in SanTana, we have tamales all year round. But come December, these individually wrapped presents are in high demand, and should you not have a homemade hook-up, Ruby's Tamales has you covered. Outside the Northgate on Mortimer and Fourth Street sits a stainless-steel wagon with big, bright-red umbrellas and Ruby selling steaming tamales of the corn-husk and banana-leaf style.

Ruby's tamales are excellent, packed with meat and just the right ratio of masa to filling. Her offerings include pork (cooked in a spicy sauce of red New Mexico chiles), chicken in chile verde, rajas con queso (roasted poblano with jack cheese) and tamales de dulce (sweet pink tamales). At $1.50 each, they sell out fast.

The stand gets hectic on weekend mornings, when residents are looking to buy a dozen tamales and a hot cafecito for the walk home. No matter the day, you'll want to get up early to snag her signature ranchera tamales wrapped in banana leaf; the masa is moist and spongy and filled with savory pork in a red chile sauce. Another favorite is the torta de tamal, which features your choice of tamale inside a bolillo; this Mexico City masterpiece also sells out quickly.

And if you don't mind taking a siesta for the rest of the day, wash down your tamales with a homemade champurrado, a steaming cup of atole, Mexican dark chocolate and cinnamon. Consider this thick, masa-based drink your winter coat.

Ruby's Tamales, in front of Northgate, Fourth and Mortimer streets, Santa Ana.

 
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

