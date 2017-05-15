Dear Lacy, Our Beer (Garden) of the Week!

EXPAND Unsung Propeller Head Amber Ale w/Coffee at Dear Lacy Eatery in SanTana CA the Butcher

The phrase, "There goes the neighborhood" is usually used in a negative way, but tell that to the new Dear Lacy Eatery and Beer Garden, located in the historic Lacy neighborhood of SanTana. Offering a tantalizing menu by Chef Lisette Erazo with local craft beers, wine and ciders, in an outdoor, intimate and romantic setting, where else would the local neighbors go? Mickey D's? Open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect extended summer hours and possibly opening earlier for lunch. The concept is a natural for our warm and comfortable Southern California weather: dining al fresco, fresh air, fresh food, fresh beer. BOOM.

The suds impress so far. Unlike other "tropical" IPA's that can be too sweet and syrupy, Coronado Guava Islander Tropical IPA (7% ABV) is hoppy and super refreshing. It's served in a can and I suggest to drink it from the can since just seems fresher that way. If you can find some, stock up! Meanwhile, our amigos at Cismontane Cerveza de Santa Ana (5.3% ABV) take a traditional Mexican lager and kick it up a few notches. Smoother and maltier, you'll want to extend Taco Tuesday all the way 'til Thursday! Finally, Anaheim's Unsung Brewery keeps it local in their Unsung Propeller Head Amber Ale with Coffee (6% ABV) by using Hidden House coffee beans (just down the street) in their amber ale. On its own, the ale is roasty, malty with light hops, but adding the coffee completes the rich and smooth flavor profile.

Dear Lacy is part of the Roost retail complex, where you can practice your yoga at Inner Space or grab some frozen yogurt at Scoops OC. It's a ten-minute walk from Downtown SanTana and a great place to spend your summer evenings. Stop this June gloom already!

Dear Lacy, 601 E. Santa Ana Blvd. Santa Ana, (714) 480-0225; www.dearlacy.com

