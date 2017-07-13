OC Grub Guide - 7/13-7/19: CREAM, Concerts and Krispy Kreme!

Party room Anne Marie Panoringan

We're always down for a deal, so put on your flip flops, get some sunscreen and remain hydrated for the following specials. And if you're not down with deals, keep reading to the end for a few drinking dates that won't disappoint.

Fries before guys (Sorry, guys) Photo courtesy Farmer Boys

Free French Fries at Farmer Boys - multiple locations

Let's kick this Grub Guide off with something simple and salty. TODAY is National Fry Day. Redeem the online coupon (or print it out) from the Farmer Boys website. Purchase any burger, get fries FREE. Enjoy. www.farmerboys.com.

Donut worry about us. We're professionals. Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme

80-cent Original Glazed Dozens at Krispy Kreme - multiple locations

The best thing about birthdays is the celebrating. Krispy wants you go join in on the fun for their 80th par-tay. Make Friday fabulous and swing by the hotline hot light bling for doughnuts. The deal: purchase any dozen at the regular price, score a second dozen for super cheap! Score like Shaq probably did. No coupon necessary. www.krispykreme.com.

EXPAND We're game if you are Photo courtesy Moulin

Moulin Celebrates Bastille Day Today and Tomorrow! - Newport and Laguna Beach

Bastille is not only a band, it's a holiday in France! Celebrate French Independence Day at the beach by dining at your nearest Moulin for their dinner special: rib eye steak with Bearnaise and pepper sauces. Plus frites and all-you-can-drink French beer and wine. For $39, this is a manifique deal! www.moulinbistro.com.

Sweet deal Photo courtesy CREAM

CREAM Cuts the Cost on National Ice Cream Day - Irvine and Aliso Viejo

Doesn't matter if you single, double or triple your scoopage, the folks at CREAM will slash the price of your ice cream in half if you request it on a cake cone or in a cup. That's pretty cool. But the deal is only good this Sunday, so set a reminder and see you in line! www.creamnation.com.

EXPAND Drop that beat Photo courtesy The Triangle

Wednesday Night Concerts at The Triangle - Costa Mesa

Summer means concerts— lots of 'em. And they're not only found in parks, but malls/lifestyle centers/plazas/whatever. Find your next hump day towards one end of the 55 freeway, as The Triangle celebrates 25 years with weekly concerts. And they're free, so you can spend your hard-earned cash on another round of food and drink. The genres vary greatly, from reggae to 80s/90s classics. Learn more at www.go2triangle.com. 1870 Harbor Blvd, (949) 650-0732.

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog! Photo courtesy Portillo's

Portillo's Chicago Dogs Only a Buck - Buena Park

Another deal? Yep, we're that good. If you're a Chi-town lover, drop on by the only OC outpost of Portillo's for some affordable eats. Order any ribs, sandwich, entree salad or pasta, and add a classic dog for just a buck. You heard us. The deal is good all day, so hit them up anytime next Wednesday to receive the deal. And be sure to wish them a Happy National Hot Dog Day! 8390 La Palma Ave, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

Did someone say beer? Photo courtesy Chapter One

Time to RSVP: Latitude 33 Beer Dinner at Chapter One - Santa Ana

Make plans for Thursday, July 27. That's when Chef Jason collaborates with Latitude 33 Brewing over five tasty courses. Think house-cured, bacon-wrapped asparagus paired with Honey Hips, or sipping Ocean Grown while dining on drunken skirt steak. We wouldn't mind dropping by just for the blood orange creamsicle dessert (or the matching Blood Orange IPA). Make a reservation by calling or booking online via OpenTable. 227 N Broadway, (714) 352-2225; www.chapteronetml.com.

Party room Anne Marie Panoringan

Save the Date: Rose All Day at LSXO - Huntington Beach

Grab your girlfriends and book a blowout; this afternoon was made for all of you. Drybar at Pacific City has teamed up with one of our favorite dining rooms to make Sunday, July 23rd, special. Start with discounted styling at the bar, then take your good hair over to LSXO for sips and snacks. And since flowers make everything better, Petals and Pop will be handing out mini bouquets to put a smile on your face. Their Eventbrite page has the necessary details. 21016 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 374-0083; www.dinebluegold.com/lsxo.

Buy them all, drink. Repeat. Courtesy Pisco Viejo Tonel