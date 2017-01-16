Curieux Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Tripel by Allagash Brewing Co: Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Curieux Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Tripel by Allagash Brewing Co at Mission Bar in Santa Ana CA the Butcher

While Downtown SanTana is awesome and all that, sometimes the hours of all the great spots are hit-and-miss. Not so with the new Mission Bar, owned by Anthony Pecos and open seven days a week from 3 p.m. until the crowds go home. "A working man's bar" as Anthony describes it, and of course the ladies are especially welcome!

Pecos feels that the craft beer scene is becoming a little too snooty and over-priced, so Mission Bar aims to remedy that. Customers will not only enjoy eclectic choices of suds from the 36 taps but your wallet will not go in shock with pint prices set at mostly $5. Some beers are $6 and $7; for those that prefer Pabst Blue Ribbon, it's always $4 bucks. And daily Happy Hour from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. keeps another buck in your pocket—BOOM

Mission Bar is small but very comfortable, with two pool tables, a couple of big screens and plenty of seating. The jukebox is of the new era that allows you to play music from an app on your phone, so you never have to get up and no one will know who's playing all those corridos (#respect to the area's late, great Mexican beer bars). Food is available from Mix Mix next door, who'll deliver, or you can walk over to Ruben's Mulitas and bring your tacos back (bring one for Anthony!)

The tap selection will rotate as Anthony sees the trends, but he'll keep a few that are favorites for his loyal customers. The Danish Style Red Lager (5.5% ABV) by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company is one for the maltheads: very smooth, great flavor, clean finish, pair it with something spicy. Retribution Double IPA (9.5% ABV) by High Water Brewing packs hops and malts a'plenty yet enjoyable to drink for a DIPA, with no bitter aftertaste and citrus on the back end to complete the flavor profile.

Right now, I'm all about the Curieux Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Tripel (11% ABV) by Allagash Brewing Co. Aged in Jim Beam barrels, it's light and sweet on the bourbon, just enough but not overpowering, with hints of spice and vanilla. Mission Bar: you had me at five dolla!

Mission Bar, 302 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (657) 266-0699; www.facebook.com/missionbarsa

