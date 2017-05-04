menu


OC Grub Guide 5/4-5/10: Get Your Drink On!

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 8:40 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Whiskey or whisky? Who cares.
Whiskey or whisky? Who cares.
Photo courtesy Mixing Glass
This month kicks off with a bang, bouncing between Star Wars Day, Cinco de Drinko and Nurses Week. Who says you can't please everyone? It certainly wasn't us.

When chefs compete
When chefs compete
Photo courtesy The Catch

Cooking Channel Competition Features Chef From The Catch - Anaheim
Check out a new series TONIGHT at 10 p.m. as Chef Cory Rapp from The Catch competes on Farmers' Market Flip. A dual-competition show, teams must first craft a dish featuring a specific ingredient from a market vendor. Afterwards, they'll conduct some speedy shopping through the market. It all culminates to a pop-up kitchen showdown, where their dishes will be judged by patrons. The winning team will strive for the most nods of approval from eaters. Learn more about the show here.

Rock out
Rock out
Photo courtesy Puesto

Celebrate CincoTeca at Puesto - Irvine
The duo known as Los Master Plus will be performing a free show to kick off the weekend. Expect margarita and beer specials from Casa Noble Tequila at this all-ages party starting at 3 p.m. Put on your dancing shoes— it's gonna be a long night. 8577 Irvine Ctr Dr, (949) 608-9990; www.eatpuesto.com.

All we see are $$$$$
All we see are $$$$$
Photo courtesy Fleming's

Fleming's $100 Prime Margarita - Newport Beach
Stop by this Fashion Island mainstay on Thursday, Friday or Saturday evening to indulge like a person with money to blow would. It's 100% premium agave Seleccion Suprema tequila from Casa Herradura, Grand Marnier's 100th Anniversary Cuvee du Centenaire and fresh lime juice. Your highbrow margarita is presented in a crystal Baccarat glass for you to take home. Let's hope you also receive a box to protect your new precious. 455 Newport Center Dr, (949) 720-9633; www.flemingssteakhouse.com.

Back to the beach
Back to the beach
Photo courtesy Sealegs at the Beach

SeaLegs at the Beach Reopens With Concert Series - Bolsa Chica
Unofficial beach season kicks off tomorrow with free musical acts all weekend over at the SeaLegs collective. $5 chowder bowls and 2-for-1 wine specials accompany Friday night's show of Sunset Sessions with Mike Dena and Band. Drop in Saturday afternoon for a performance by Tijuana Dogs. Sundays for the foreseeable future are reserved for reggae. Select your favorite genre and stock up on suntan lotion— we predict a memorable season. 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 698-4188; www.sealegsatthebeach.com.

Sweets for the hardworking set
Sweets for the hardworking set
Photo courtesy Cinnabon

Cinnabon Celebrates Nurses Week! - participating locations
Tell all your nurse friends next week to have a sweet on us. Cinnabon has worked with the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation since 2000 to thank all nurses for the compassionate care they provide. Stop into your local pastry place between May 6 and May 12 with your medical ID badge to take advantage of the offer. Choose between a classic, mini or 4-pack of BonBites. www.cinnanova.com.

Whiskey or whisky? Who cares.
Whiskey or whisky? Who cares.
Photo courtesy Mixing Glass

Japanese Whisky Class - Costa Mesa
Meet the brand development manager for Anchor Steaming, as they enlighten participants with history and highballs of the good stuff. Class size will be capped at 40, so enroll now for this May 18 session. See what all the fuss is about with the popular spirit. Registration is possible online and in-store. 3313 Highland Ave, (714) 975-9952; www.themixingglassshop.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
