OC Grub Guide 1/4-1/10: Chapman, Cheese and Chill

The best way to recover from the holidays is to just keep going. Sign up for one of the upcoming dinner events we learned about. Or hit up the new location of Orange's popular market. There's no shortage of things to do over in the Grub Guide.

Party all the time Anne Marie Panoringan

Final Weekend to "Chill" at The Queen Mary - Long Beach

If you still haven't stopped by the winter festivities, it's about time you did. A new and improved experience (We went last year; this is definitely a change) will have you ice skating to your heart's content, standing in line for hot, roasted nuts and lingering for an entertaining tree lighting with fireworks. Family-friendly, teens can down a (non-alcoholic— think root and ginger) beer flight after racing downhill in their inner tube. Life-sized shuffleboard, a better-than-expected 4-D Rudolph flick and Wolf's Brew Coffee to warm your insides make it a leisurely visit. 1126 Queens Hwy., (877) 342-0738; www.queenmary.com.

