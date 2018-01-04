OC Grub Guide 1/4-1/10: Chapman, Cheese and Chill

The best way to recover from the holidays is to just keep going. Sign up for one of the upcoming dinner events we learned about. Or hit up the new location of Orange's popular market. There's no shortage of things to do over in the Grub Guide.
Final Weekend to "Chill" at The Queen Mary - Long Beach
If you still haven't stopped by the winter festivities, it's about time you did. A new and improved experience (We went last year; this is definitely a change) will have you ice skating to your heart's content, standing in line for hot, roasted nuts and lingering for an entertaining tree lighting with fireworks. Family-friendly, teens can down a (non-alcoholic— think root and ginger) beer flight after racing downhill in their inner tube. Life-sized shuffleboard, a better-than-expected 4-D Rudolph flick and Wolf's Brew Coffee to warm your insides make it a leisurely visit. 1126 Queens Hwy., (877) 342-0738; www.queenmary.com.
Five Crowns Ultimate Cheese, Please! - Corona del Mar
Did someone say dairy? Okay, there's charcuterie as well. Purchase tickets for January 17 in CDM, and prepare to indulge on passed apps, beverage pairings, meat and cheesiness, courtesy of in-house expert Tracy Nelsen. Tastes from Andante, Rogue and Jasper Hill mean you'll leave satisfied. The party will be throughout Five Crowns as well as SideDoor, so there's room for everyone. See you there. 3801 E. Coast Hwy., (949) 717-4322; www.sidedoorcdm.com.
Orange Homegrown Farmers Market's New Location
Stop by 303 W. Palm Avenue this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to join in on the 2018 reboot of this weekly market. This new location is the parking lot of Chapman U's Becket Building. Our baker pal Dean Kim will be giving away 500 loaves, plus more giveaways will be offered at the end of the market. Our friends at Falasophy will be parked and serving, as well as the gang from the newest vendor, Crema Artisan Bakers. Stop by the information booth for details.
TEN Asian Bistro Cigar & Whiskey Dinner - Newport Beach
Indulge in this perfect dinner pairing on Saturday, January 13, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy a five-course dinner, three whiskey tastings, two fancy cigars, and probably more than one cocktail. Follow the link to purchase tickets. 4647 MacArthur Blvd., (949) 660-1010; www.tenoc.com.
4 Sons Beer Dinner with Chef Ann & Chef Jesse at Whole Foods - Huntington Beach
Discover this food and beverage collaboration on Thursday the 18th at the Bella Terra branch of Whole Paycheck. Pancit noodles, Pho French dip and Deconstructed Stout Cake await. Purchase dinner tickets on their event site and enjoy the pairings from 4 Sons Brewing. 7881 Edinger Ave., (657) 200-4200; www.wholefoodsmarket.com.
Cooking with Chef Shachi at ADYA - Anaheim
Chef Shachi's cooking series begins the year with some help from Melissa's Produce. Register now by emailing info@adyaoc.com or by calling. Learn about 2018 trends in produce, including discussion on jackfruit, tumeric, shishito peppers and white asparagus. We're salivating just thinking about it. 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., (714) 533-2392; www.adyaoc.com.
