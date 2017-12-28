Grub Guide 12/28-1/3: Rock Around The Clock (Part Two!)

As promised, here's the follow up to last week's Grub Guide selections for Sunday. With brunch, early seatings and kids menus available, we know you'll figure it out. Just be sure to call or go online to confirm things, because we can't do all the work for you.

The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar

Providing a masquerade theme to ring in 2018, the RSM dining room will have live music, as well as food and beverage specials that night. A complimentary champs toast at midnight also awaits. Call ahead to book a reservation. 31431 Santa Margarita Pkwy., Rancho Santa Margarita, (949) 888-0072; www.theblindpigoc.com.

Meatatarian Photo courtesy Del Frisco's

Del Frisco's Grille

In addition to their full dinner menu, the Irvine Spectrum branch has a special three-course, prix-fixe dinner option for $53. Being served from the 29th to 31st, you can see complete details over at this site. 772 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, (949) 341-0376; www.delfriscosgrille.com/irvine

Spirited away Anne Marie Panoringan

K'ya Bistro Bar

If you're by the beach, drop by La Casa del Camino Hotel for tray-passed apps and live music starting at 10 p.m. Stick around for the flutes of bubbly. 1287 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach; (949) 376-9718; www.kyabistro.com.

Did someone say brunch? Photo courtesy Old Vine Cafe

Old Vine

Chef Mark has a four-course tasting menu plus wine pairing all set for guests that evening beginning at 5 p.m. However, if you're more of an early celebrant, he's got you covered. Old Vine's brunch menu will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that morning. 2937 Bristol St., Ste. A102, Costa Mesa, (714) 545-1411; www.oldvinecafe.com.

All about that patio. Photo courtesy Restauration

Restauration

Trek into Long Beach for a duo of party options with Chef Philip. If you opt for the first seating from 5-8 p.m., you'll be treated to a jazz trio and special gift. This early evening will run you $45. Night owls should hit up the 9-12:30 leg, where $75 takes you a bit further. It's all you can drink beer, wine and wine cocktails, plus DJ and champagne/sparkler countdown for all. Note that tax and 20% gratuity are not factored in. Oh, and there's a kid's menu available for $15. 2708 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 439-8822; www.restaurationlb.com

EXPAND So fresh, so green OC Weekly archives

TAPAS Restaurant and Nightclub

This relocated Newport Beach spot is still in soft opening a few evenings a week, but they've got a nearly full dance card for NYE. In fact, only club reservations are still available (Sorry!). Put on your dancing shoes and request tickets online. Your entry begins at 9 p.m. and will include party favors and champagne. 27741 Crown Valley Pkwy., Ste. 221, Mission Viejo, (949) 367-0373; www.tapasflavorsofspain.net



Raising the bar Brian Feinzimer