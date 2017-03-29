menu

Eat This Now: Cháo Ngheu Quay Nong at Ha Noi Corner

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 5:17 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
Clam chowder got nothing on this porridge
Cynthia Rebolledo
Ha Noi Corner (formerly Pho Co Ha Noi in SanTana) is Garden Grove’s newest Northern Vietnamese eatery. Look for vibrantly flavored specialty dishes like cha ca thang long (awesome famous fish dish from Hanoi), bún cha (grilled pork patties with rice noodles, fresh herbs and fish sauce for dipping), and hen xào xúc, baby clams with crispy rice crackers enjoyed as an appetizer. But their best dish is cháo ngheu quay nong, a steaming bowl of clam rice porridge served with slices of Chinese donut for dunking.

It's silky, creamy and subtly sweet, and topped with fresh Manila clams, fried shallots, crispy garlic and garnished with rau ram for that extra bitter kick. Mix the porridge and topping, and it becomes an interplay of deeply rich flavors — herbaceous, earthy, salty and savory. It’s the Vietnamese version of clam chowder, but better—have it before the spring heat makes you sweat again.

Ha Noi Corner, 8516 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, (714) 867-6665

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

