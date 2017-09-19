Feed the Need with These OC Burger Updates

Dare to dream Photo courtesy Ruby's Diner

Chicken is great and all, but we are a carnivore at heart. So for all the cowboys and cowgirls, here's what's been going on with your favorite meat. We hope you already ate.

Cheesy Photo courtesy Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys - Laguna Hills and beyond

Did you know Farmer Boys just opened a Laguna Hills spot? It happened over the weekend, right off the 5 freeway. They had some excellent deals for locals, but for National Cheeseburger Day they'll be serving up the burger for just a buck all day long. Yep. This quarter-pound of affordable yum will happen on Monday the 18th only, so find their Facebook offer to redeem yours.

Hold on. . . we're hearing there's one more announcement. Between now and October 9 they'll be holding a special promotion. Stop by your local Farmer Boys to donate either $2 or $5. Keep your receipt, and get that same donated amount on a future visit. Now that's an update. The new Laguna Hills location is located at 23952 Avenida De La Carlota, (949) 206-9900; www.farmerboys.com.

EXPAND TAPS Signature Burger TAPS Fish House & Brewery

TAPS Fish House & Brewery - Brea (only)

18 years ago this month, TAPS opened its doors in North OC. Pioneering local craft beer, it quickly became a favorite restaurant in the area for its brews, serving fresh seafood and excellent Sunday brunch. The signature burger normally goes for $15.49, but for the month of September it's down to $1.99 every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until they sell 300) in Brea. Extras cost extra, but don't deprive yourself of some bacon, avocado, and/or a fried egg if the mood strikes. 101 E Imperial Hwy, (714) 257-0101; www.tapsfishhouse.com.

EXPAND But brunch! Photo courtesy Slater's 50/50

Slater's 50/50 - Anaheim, Huntington Beach

While this local brand is known for their half bacon/half beef blend, this post has nothing to do with that. Instead, they've got some other news to share. Slater's recently began two new programs. First up is an improved Happy Hour, featuring half-off beer, wine and cocktails from 3-6 p.m. AND 9 p.m. to closing. To keep your belly happy, you'll also find snacks starting at the tasty price of $3. Think buckets of taters and warm pretzels with beer cheese. Mmmmm. . . .cheese. Bonus: The same deals apply during Monday and Thursday night NFL games. Score!

The photo above is all the reason you'll need to swing by for their second program. Named the Wake 'N Bacon Brunch, this Sunday affair begins at 10 a.m. Your sweet tooth will order Bacon Bunuelos with sea salt caramel and Bread Pudding French Toast topped with strawberries and Nutella. We'll opt for Chipotle (Buttermilk) Biscuits & Gravy, filled with caramelized onions avocado and scrambled eggs prior to smothering. Be sure to wear your eating pants. www.slaters5050.com.

Dare to dream Photo courtesy Ruby's Diner