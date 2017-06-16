Mic Check 2017 at Bootlegger's Brewery, Our Beer of the Week!

Hazy shade of hops Anne Marie Panoringan

When asked how we feel about IPAs, we remarked that we're "bitter enough already." That person we joked with was one of Fullerton's Day of Music organizers. She remembered our comment, and brought up the zinger when we met up at Bootlegger's to taste a batch specially created to celebrate the now-annual event, coming Wednesday, June 21. For those who like their beers a little less hoppy, this one's for you.

Clocking in at 5.8 ABV, Mic Check shouldn't be confused with a Session IPA. This pale ale, brewed by the team led by Aaron and Patricia Barkenhagen, is done in a New England style with Cascade and El Dorado hops. A little fruity, a little juicy, it's summer in a glass. Now available in the tasting room, Mic Check's limited run will also be poured at Fullerton Museum's beer center garden for Day of Music. Take a break between performances to cool off and plot which band you're catching next. Drink on!

Bootlegger's Brewery, 130 S. Highland Ave., Fullerton, (714) 871-2337; www.bootleggersbrewery.com.

