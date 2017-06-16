menu

Mic Check 2017 at Bootlegger's Brewery, Our Beer of the Week!

Lt. Archie Hicox at Puzzle Bar, Our Drink of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Mic Check 2017 at Bootlegger's Brewery, Our Beer of the Week!

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 7:03 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Hazy shade of hops
Hazy shade of hops
Anne Marie Panoringan
A A

When asked how we feel about IPAs, we remarked that we're "bitter enough already." That person we joked with was one of Fullerton's Day of Music organizers. She remembered our comment, and brought up the zinger when we met up at Bootlegger's to taste a batch specially created to celebrate the now-annual event, coming Wednesday, June 21. For those who like their beers a little less hoppy, this one's for you.

Clocking in at 5.8 ABV, Mic Check shouldn't be confused with a Session IPA. This pale ale, brewed by the team led by Aaron and Patricia Barkenhagen, is done in a New England style with Cascade and El Dorado hops. A little fruity, a little juicy, it's summer in a glass. Now available in the tasting room, Mic Check's limited run will also be poured at Fullerton Museum's beer center garden for Day of Music. Take a break between performances to cool off and plot which band you're catching next. Drink on!

Bootlegger's Brewery, 130 S. Highland Ave., Fullerton, (714) 871-2337; www.bootleggersbrewery.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bootlegger's Brewery
More Info
More Info

130 S. Highland Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92832

714-871-2337

www.bootleggersbrewery.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >