menu

OC Grub Guide 7/27-8/2: Bruno, Ono and Chile Relleno!

OC Grub Guide - 7/20-7/26: Brunch, Bowers and Bayside!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Grub Guide 7/27-8/2: Bruno, Ono and Chile Relleno!

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 8:04 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Hawaiian plate lunches 101EXPAND
Hawaiian plate lunches 101
Photo courtesy Ono Hawaiian BBQ
A A

Somewhere between butterbeer and the Impossible Burger, we realized this week's Grub Guide is one diverse roundup. And yet, no mention of alcohol. What's up with that? There's always next week.

Chef Shachi will be there as well.
Chef Shachi will be there as well.
Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Tastemakers of Orange County 2.0 - Costa Mesa
Despite being in its sophomore year, Tastemakers sold out the first time around. That should give you an indicator of how great delicious the lineup is. And while we can rattle names off like Greg Daniels of Haven Gastropub/Provisions Market and Ivan Calderon of Taco Mesa/Taco Rosa, it's also about supporting OCAPICA, the Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance. The resources they provide individuals is what Tastemakers 2.0 helps fund. Shout out to Henry Pineda of Modern Filipino Kitchen by AYSEE, an On the Line subject we interviewed after trying his cuisine at last year's event. Can't wait to see what the chefs have cooking for September 20. Ticket information can be found via this website.

We're gonna need extra napkins
We're gonna need extra napkins
Anne Marie Panoringan

Have You Tried The Impossible Burger at Umami? - multiple locations
Lessons learned: #1 - It's really, really messy. Seriously. #2 - You are served a double patty; hence the messiness. #3 - We didn't feel sluggish afterwards. Full? Yes. In need of a nap? No. #4 - It was Umami Burger's best-selling dish, surpassing all the actual meat ones, for over 10 weeks! Who would've thunk? And #5 - We didn't miss the beef. Give it a try at all Southern California Umami Burger locations. Or at least mention to your vegan friends when you take them. www.umamiburger.com.

Sip sip hooray!EXPAND
Sip sip hooray!
Photo courtesy Milk Man

Butterbeer Special at Milk Man Ice Cream - Santa Ana
Food holidays usually mean food specials. So here's another reason to hit up McFadden Public Market: Harry Potter's birthday deal! Drop in on Monday for Buy One, Get One Free Butterbeer and Butterbeer floats. This deal is good next Monday only, so be sure to sport your favorite Potter-themed article of clothing to commemorate. Hey, does anyone have a wand we can borrow? Asking for a friend. 515 N Main St, (714) 850-1241.

Hawaiian plate lunches 101EXPAND
Hawaiian plate lunches 101
Photo courtesy Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Grand Opening Luau - Fullerton
As a huge fan of all things musubi, mac salad and rice, it is our pleasure to announce the launch of Ono's newest location. Head to Fullerton for BOGO deals all day this Friday. Early birds will be the luckiest, as they're raffling 50, $100 gift cards between the hours of 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The rest of us can enjoy Hawaiian dancers strutting their stuff. 1919 W Malvern Ave, (714) 278-0288; www.onohawaiianbbq.com.

Gets better with every bite
Gets better with every bite
Anne Marie Panoringan

Guess Who's Back On AM 830 This Saturday?
 Fresh from judging Concessionaires' Cup, yours truly will be on the air with Andy Harris and the SoCal Restaurant Show Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.—Yes, it's airing  late that day. Not only were we part of a badass judging trio, but we were one of three (out of 21 judges) asked to select the best overall item. Hint: We were not-so-secretly pushing for a three-peat of a certain Chile Relleno Pretzel Cheeseburger. Our culinary recap will be the final segment, but the show kicks off at 2 p.m. Listen for us!

See food diet
See food diet
Photo courtesy Brunos Italian Kitchen

Seafood Sunday Funday at Brunos Italian Kitchen - Brea
You don't always need to head to a seafood restaurant for good seafood. For example, Brunos (Yes, no apostrophe) recently began offering weekly dinner specials for the easy to digest price of $24. Dishes include a hearty cioppino stew, grilled Pacific swordfish and whole grilled orata (pictured). Stop by the next time you end up by Birch Street Promenade. 210 W Birch St, (714) 257-1000; www.brunosbrea.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
OC Mix
More Info
More Info

3313 Hyland Ave.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949-375-0749

www.shoptheocmix.com

miles
Umami Burger
More Info
More Info

31 Fortune Dr.
Irvine, CA 92618

323-782-8201

umami.com

miles
Umami Burger
More Info
More Info

610 N. Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

www.umamiburger.com

miles
Umami Burger
More Info
More Info

2981 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-957-2981

www.umami.com

miles
Umami Burger
More Info
More Info

338 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805

www.umamiburger.com

miles
Angels Stadium Of Anaheim
More Info
More Info

2000 E. Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92805

714-940-2070

anaheim.angels.mlb.com

miles
Brunos Trattoria
More Info
More Info

210 W. Birch St.
Brea, CA 92821

714-257-1000

www.brunosbrea.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >