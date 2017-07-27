OC Grub Guide 7/27-8/2: Bruno, Ono and Chile Relleno!

EXPAND Hawaiian plate lunches 101 Photo courtesy Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Somewhere between butterbeer and the Impossible Burger, we realized this week's Grub Guide is one diverse roundup. And yet, no mention of alcohol. What's up with that? There's always next week.

Chef Shachi will be there as well. Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Tastemakers of Orange County 2.0 - Costa Mesa

Despite being in its sophomore year, Tastemakers sold out the first time around. That should give you an indicator of how great delicious the lineup is. And while we can rattle names off like Greg Daniels of Haven Gastropub/Provisions Market and Ivan Calderon of Taco Mesa/Taco Rosa, it's also about supporting OCAPICA, the Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance. The resources they provide individuals is what Tastemakers 2.0 helps fund. Shout out to Henry Pineda of Modern Filipino Kitchen by AYSEE, an On the Line subject we interviewed after trying his cuisine at last year's event. Can't wait to see what the chefs have cooking for September 20. Ticket information can be found via this website.

We're gonna need extra napkins Anne Marie Panoringan

Have You Tried The Impossible Burger at Umami? - multiple locations

Lessons learned: #1 - It's really, really messy. Seriously. #2 - You are served a double patty; hence the messiness. #3 - We didn't feel sluggish afterwards. Full? Yes. In need of a nap? No. #4 - It was Umami Burger's best-selling dish, surpassing all the actual meat ones, for over 10 weeks! Who would've thunk? And #5 - We didn't miss the beef. Give it a try at all Southern California Umami Burger locations. Or at least mention to your vegan friends when you take them. www.umamiburger.com.

EXPAND Sip sip hooray! Photo courtesy Milk Man

Butterbeer Special at Milk Man Ice Cream - Santa Ana

Food holidays usually mean food specials. So here's another reason to hit up McFadden Public Market: Harry Potter's birthday deal! Drop in on Monday for Buy One, Get One Free Butterbeer and Butterbeer floats. This deal is good next Monday only, so be sure to sport your favorite Potter-themed article of clothing to commemorate. Hey, does anyone have a wand we can borrow? Asking for a friend. 515 N Main St, (714) 850-1241.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Grand Opening Luau - Fullerton

As a huge fan of all things musubi, mac salad and rice, it is our pleasure to announce the launch of Ono's newest location. Head to Fullerton for BOGO deals all day this Friday. Early birds will be the luckiest, as they're raffling 50, $100 gift cards between the hours of 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The rest of us can enjoy Hawaiian dancers strutting their stuff. 1919 W Malvern Ave, (714) 278-0288; www.onohawaiianbbq.com.

Gets better with every bite Anne Marie Panoringan

Guess Who's Back On AM 830 This Saturday?

Fresh from judging Concessionaires' Cup, yours truly will be on the air with Andy Harris and the SoCal Restaurant Show Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.—Yes, it's airing late that day. Not only were we part of a badass judging trio, but we were one of three (out of 21 judges) asked to select the best overall item. Hint: We were not-so-secretly pushing for a three-peat of a certain Chile Relleno Pretzel Cheeseburger. Our culinary recap will be the final segment, but the show kicks off at 2 p.m. Listen for us!

See food diet Photo courtesy Brunos Italian Kitchen