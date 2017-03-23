menu

OC Grub Guide: 3/23-3/29: Beers, Burgers and Blue Suede Shoes

OC Grub Guide 3/16-3/22: Money, Mezcal And Michael Mina!


OC Grub Guide: 3/23-3/29: Beers, Burgers and Blue Suede Shoes

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 7:28 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Larry Tenney
Some weeks on our Grub Guide are more entertaining than others. This week is no exception. From cheesy goodness to hot sauciness, there's even an Elvis sighting! Go ahead and get planning— you'll be glad you did.

Photo by Josh Chesler

North Italia Spring Community Dinners - Irvine
The first of their seasonal monthly dinners, come experience a four-course meal coordinated with fresh ingredients and paired drinks. Chef Adam Brown's menu will include house made sausage and roasted mushroom polenta as well as veal scallopini served with broccolini and saffron risotto. This Monday's $65 dinner is from 6-8 p.m. and seating is limited. Contact the restaurant directly for reservations. 2957 Michelson Dr, (949) 629-7060; www.northitaliarestaurant.com.

Photo courtesy La Cave

Elvis Dinners at La Cave - Costa Mesa
 Mondays have a whole lotta shakin' going on, thanks to this underground steakhouse's weekly throwback to The King through March and April (and maybe beyond?). Drop in from 6-9 p.m. to be serenaded by the one and only as you dine on swordfish, rib eye or New York strip. And remember, those Sunset dinner deals are from 5-7 p.m. only! 1695 Irvine Ave, (949) 646-7944; www.lacaverestaurant.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan

Burger Parlor + Gringo Bandito Collaboration - Fullerton and Orange
 Have you ever tried a tostada burger? Well, now's your chance, as the newest menu item to Joseph Mahon's Burger Parlor is a delicious mess of beef patty, crushed avocado,Gringo Bandito aioli, roasted Anaheim chile, tostada chip, fried egg and Gringo Bandito crema. Hit it with even more Gringo sauce to finish— it was the brainchild of Dexter Holland from The Offspring. Now available at both locations of Burger Parlor. We highly recommended extra napkins, but that's just us. www.burgerparlor.com for information on Fullerton and Orange spots.

Photo couresty Balboa Craft Beer Festival

4th Annual Balboa Craft Beer Festival - Newport Beach
 Make your April Fool's a hoppy one and swing by Balboa Village. With 35 beers on tap, unlimited bites from places like Ruby's Diner and Cruisers and lots of corn-hole, this sounds like an easygoing way to spend an afternoon. Ferry over for some live music and cool drinks. Tickets can be purchased here; designated driver tickets available. 600 E Balboa Blvd

Coming Soon: The Big Cheese - Orange
In its fourth year, local chefs once again get together for a friendly competition of all things Tillamook at The Big Cheese. Scheduled for April 12 (a.k.a National Grilled Cheese Day), Provisions Market will showcase the melty goodness. Featuring chefs like Mesa's Niki Starr, Primal Alchemy's Paul Buchanan and Haven Gastropub's Landon Pulizzi, Host Chef Greg Daniels and OC Baking Company's Dean Kim will be on hand to stir the pot, heat the griddles and start bread fights. One Professional Amateur will be selected via Instagram contest to join the chefs with their own cheesy creation. Get in on the action by purchasing tickets. 143 N Glassell St, (714) 997-2337; www.provisionsmarkets.com.

Photo courtesy Taste of HB

Save the Date: Taste of Huntington Beach
 Returning to the HB Sports Complex, Taste of Huntington Beach is looking forward to seeing you on Sunday afternoon, April 30. With VIP and general admission options, be ready to nosh on local favorites like Deli-licious, Ritter's Steam Kettle Cooking and Solita's Tacos & Margaritas. Proceeds will again benefit the Children's Department of the Huntington Beach Public Library. 18100 Goldenwest, (714) 375-3960; www.tastehb.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
