OC Grub Guide: 3/23-3/29: Beers, Burgers and Blue Suede Shoes

Tasty delight Larry Tenney

Some weeks on our Grub Guide are more entertaining than others. This week is no exception. From cheesy goodness to hot sauciness, there's even an Elvis sighting! Go ahead and get planning— you'll be glad you did.

Extra sauce, please! Photo by Josh Chesler

North Italia Spring Community Dinners - Irvine

The first of their seasonal monthly dinners, come experience a four-course meal coordinated with fresh ingredients and paired drinks. Chef Adam Brown's menu will include house made sausage and roasted mushroom polenta as well as veal scallopini served with broccolini and saffron risotto. This Monday's $65 dinner is from 6-8 p.m. and seating is limited. Contact the restaurant directly for reservations. 2957 Michelson Dr, (949) 629-7060; www.northitaliarestaurant.com.

His hips don't lie Photo courtesy La Cave

Elvis Dinners at La Cave - Costa Mesa

Mondays have a whole lotta shakin' going on, thanks to this underground steakhouse's weekly throwback to The King through March and April (and maybe beyond?). Drop in from 6-9 p.m. to be serenaded by the one and only as you dine on swordfish, rib eye or New York strip. And remember, those Sunset dinner deals are from 5-7 p.m. only! 1695 Irvine Ave, (949) 646-7944; www.lacaverestaurant.com.

Bite me Anne Marie Panoringan

Burger Parlor + Gringo Bandito Collaboration - Fullerton and Orange

Have you ever tried a tostada burger? Well, now's your chance, as the newest menu item to Joseph Mahon's Burger Parlor is a delicious mess of beef patty, crushed avocado,Gringo Bandito aioli, roasted Anaheim chile, tostada chip, fried egg and Gringo Bandito crema. Hit it with even more Gringo sauce to finish— it was the brainchild of Dexter Holland from The Offspring. Now available at both locations of Burger Parlor. We highly recommended extra napkins, but that's just us. www.burgerparlor.com for information on Fullerton and Orange spots.

Drink, drink and be merry! Photo couresty Balboa Craft Beer Festival

4th Annual Balboa Craft Beer Festival - Newport Beach

Make your April Fool's a hoppy one and swing by Balboa Village. With 35 beers on tap, unlimited bites from places like Ruby's Diner and Cruisers and lots of corn-hole, this sounds like an easygoing way to spend an afternoon. Ferry over for some live music and cool drinks. Tickets can be purchased here; designated driver tickets available. 600 E Balboa Blvd

Not for the lactose-intolerant

Coming Soon: The Big Cheese - Orange

In its fourth year, local chefs once again get together for a friendly competition of all things Tillamook at The Big Cheese. Scheduled for April 12 (a.k.a National Grilled Cheese Day), Provisions Market will showcase the melty goodness. Featuring chefs like Mesa's Niki Starr, Primal Alchemy's Paul Buchanan and Haven Gastropub's Landon Pulizzi, Host Chef Greg Daniels and OC Baking Company's Dean Kim will be on hand to stir the pot , heat the griddles and start bread fights. One Professional Amateur will be selected via Instagram contest to join the chefs with their own cheesy creation. Get in on the action by purchasing tickets. 143 N Glassell St, (714) 997-2337; www.provisionsmarkets.com.

