OC Grub Guide: How Sweet It Is!

Sweet deals, sweet treats and sweet shopping opportunities. There is no shortage of goodness this week. If there were more hours in the day (or enough cashola in our wallet), we'd do them all. Be as selfish or as generous as you want this week. We won't judge.
Ruby's $2.99 Burger Deal TODAY - multiple locations
At participating branches of Ruby's Diner, the annual $2.99 RubyBurger and fries deal is going on while supplies last starting at 11:30 a.m.. Spark of Love and The Ruby Dooby Foundation both benefit from sales during this 35th anniversary special. One special per guest, orders must be for dine-in only, and additions or substitutions may result in additional charges. www.rubys.com
The Pie Hole Grand Opening - Long Beach
Come celebrate the delicious brand's launch in Long Beach on Saturday. Beginning at noon, the first 100 diners in line will be eligible to receive free drip coffee and mini pies for their troubles. How can you refuse that? 5277 E 2nd St, (562) 588-9388; www.thepieholela.com.
Barks of Love at Ways & Means - Huntington Beach
If your best friend happens to be a four-legged pooch, then Pacific City has your Saturday itinerary. Spend time at Ways & Means Oyster House from 3-5 p.m. at their Holiday Bash, where $10 of every $20 ticket sold at the door will go back to the Barks of Love charity. Hang with other owners as you participate in dog-related activities. Get your pet a Pup-Sicle from Pop Bar and other local vendors on site, while you're having bites and drinks of your own from W&M. Good times. 21022 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 960-4300; www.wmoysters.com.
Blackmarket Bakery Winter Market - Santa Ana
Shopping and savoring can be a very productive multi-task this season at Blackmarket. Visit Downtown Santa Ana on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a selection of holiday vendors ready to show you their wares. Look out for samples of Blackmarket's baked goods while you're there and make a DTSA afternoon out of it. 211 N Broadway, (714) 571-0801; www.blackmarketbakery.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Montage Whisky Dinner at The Loft - Laguna Beach
How do you decline a whisky pairing dinner at Montage? You don't. So meet Balvenie brand ambassador David Laird as he provides the flight, while Chef Michael Campbell serves a quartet of courses bound to impress your taste buds. The $125 evening on December 14 kicks off with a 6 p.m. reception. If you're stuck in traffic, just make sure to arrive by 7 p.m. for the first course. Interested parties can RSVP at (949) 715-6420, and view the menu via this website. 30801 S Coast Hwy, (949) 715-6080; www.montagelagunabeach.com.
Save the Date! Tour Di Napoli: Anniversary Celebration - Long Beach
Two heavy hitters in the LBC are pairing up for a special occasion on Wednesday, December 27. This is when both Michael's and Chianina will be hosting a progressive evening of sorts starting at 6 p.m. For $75, begin with casual appetizers, then work your way between both dining rooms, sampling some of the best each has to offer. Your evening includes beverages of the alcoholic variety and an after-party finale. Contact either restaurant to RSVP.
Michael's on Naples is at 5620 E 2nd St, (562) 439-7080; www.michaelsonnaples.com.
Chianina Steakhouse is at 5716 E 2nd St, (562) 434-2333; www.chianina.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!