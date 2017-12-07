OC Grub Guide: How Sweet It Is!

Sweet deals, sweet treats and sweet shopping opportunities. There is no shortage of goodness this week. If there were more hours in the day (or enough cashola in our wallet), we'd do them all. Be as selfish or as generous as you want this week. We won't judge.

Ruby's $2.99 Burger Deal TODAY - multiple locations

At participating branches of Ruby's Diner, the annual $2.99 RubyBurger and fries deal is going on while supplies last starting at 11:30 a.m.. Spark of Love and The Ruby Dooby Foundation both benefit from sales during this 35th anniversary special. One special per guest, orders must be for dine-in only, and additions or substitutions may result in additional charges. www.rubys.com

The Pie Hole Grand Opening - Long Beach

Come celebrate the delicious brand's launch in Long Beach on Saturday. Beginning at noon, the first 100 diners in line will be eligible to receive free drip coffee and mini pies for their troubles. How can you refuse that? 5277 E 2nd St, (562) 588-9388; www.thepieholela.com.

Barks of Love at Ways & Means - Huntington Beach

If your best friend happens to be a four-legged pooch, then Pacific City has your Saturday itinerary. Spend time at Ways & Means Oyster House from 3-5 p.m. at their Holiday Bash, where $10 of every $20 ticket sold at the door will go back to the Barks of Love charity. Hang with other owners as you participate in dog-related activities. Get your pet a Pup-Sicle from Pop Bar and other local vendors on site, while you're having bites and drinks of your own from W&M. Good times. 21022 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 960-4300; www.wmoysters.com.



Blackmarket Bakery Winter Market - Santa Ana

Shopping and savoring can be a very productive multi-task this season at Blackmarket. Visit Downtown Santa Ana on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a selection of holiday vendors ready to show you their wares. Look out for samples of Blackmarket's baked goods while you're there and make a DTSA afternoon out of it. 211 N Broadway, (714) 571-0801; www.blackmarketbakery.com.

Montage Whisky Dinner at The Loft - Laguna Beach

How do you decline a whisky pairing dinner at Montage? You don't. So meet Balvenie brand ambassador David Laird as he provides the flight, while Chef Michael Campbell serves a quartet of courses bound to impress your taste buds. The $125 evening on December 14 kicks off with a 6 p.m. reception. If you're stuck in traffic, just make sure to arrive by 7 p.m. for the first course. Interested parties can RSVP at (949) 715-6420, and view the menu via this website. 30801 S Coast Hwy, (949) 715-6080; www.montagelagunabeach.com.

