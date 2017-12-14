OC Grub Guide - 12/14-12/20: Change Is Good

We experience a lot of change in our lives: Change in seasons, change of address, change in our pocket, and change in the places around us. Take change in stride, because the sooner you can accept it, the sooner you can figure out how to make it work for you. Now if only we could follow our own advice.

Chef Blackford Photo by Meranda Carter

A Restaurant's 8 Days of Holiday Lunch - Newport Beach

There are still two days left to enjoy A's dining room during lunch hours. Slurp on Roasted Garlic Soup, or maybe indulge in Jumbo Diver Scallops. Carnivores can request their favorite cut of beef, as well as the house burger. Make a reservation between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and catch up with one of your favorite people. 3334 W Coast Hwy, (949) 650-6505; www.arestaurantnb.com.

Swordfish al pastor (with pineapple slaw!) Sarah Bennett

Roe's Feast of the Seven (Sustainable) Fishes - Long Beach

Beginning Sunday, Chef Art Gonzalez will celebrate all the deliciousness the ocean has to offer. Focusing on a specific, locally sourced seafood each evening, don't expect the norm from Roe Seafood. Hump Day offers Smoked Octopus Takoyaki, Saturday night is Baked Lobster Thermidor and Tuesday features Ramen & Clams. Those less adventurous can still order from their regular menu, but where's the fun in that? Have a mini-lesson in sustainability while you feast next week. Check out their website for more details. 5374 E 2nd St, (562) 546-7110; www.roeseafood.com.

EXPAND Cheers from The Dirty Cookie Photo courtesy Union Market

Union Market Winter Wonderland - Tustin

After watching Star Wars on Thursday/Friday, drop by The District on Saturday between 5-8 p.m. for some holiday cheer. Enjoy free cocoa, arts and crafts for kids, samples from many of Union Market's vendors (including Milk Box and The Kroft) and free photos with Santa! Bonus: head outside for periodic "snowfall" in the courtyard. Reward yourself for surviving the work week. 2493 Park Ave, (949) 375-0749; www.unionmarkettustin.com.

Provenance Dessert Menu Updates - Newport Beach

Chefs Cathy Pavlos, Norma Acevedo and Luis Munoz, in collaboration with Lead Bartender Leo Montesinos, have got it going on this season with a nifty selection of sips and sweets in their hidden gem of a restaurant. Provenance's Pumpkin and Pecan Country Galette is an unexpected, yet tasty pairing of flavors topped with butter-pecan ice cream. We're digging the passionfruit and rhubarb compote in the pictured Vanilla Bean Budino trio. Of the new cocktail trio, we threw back the Black Walnut Espresso Martini. Enjoy them at dinnertime on the cozy, heated patio. 2531 Eastbluff Dr, (949) 718-0477; www.provenanceoc.com.

All-American meal Anne Marie Panoringan

Ch-ch-changes at SoCo and The OC Mix - Costa Mesa

So much to report over here. Bistro Papillote is closing on Christmas Eve, as Chef Laurent Brazier transitions to the Executive Chef role at Christ Cathedral. His catering business will still be available for those interested. Over at ARC, the wall between them and Restaurant Marin has been knocked down. ARC Pizza House takes over Marin's space as the modern diner relocates to Newport.

Also of note, The Iron Press will be making changes to their existing location (Anaheim will not be affected). Per Leonard Chan, "After talking to landlords and rethinking strategy, we will be taking time to restructure operations and offerings as we move into the LA market". For starters, they will focus on evening hours only. For the full message, check out their Instagram post. 3321 Hyland Ave, (714) 426-8088; www.theironpress.com.



We see you, Gudetama! Photo courtesy Candytopia