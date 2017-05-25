OC Grub Guide 5/25-5/31: How To Spend Your Holiday

EXPAND Actual size Anne Marie Panoringan

If you don't plan on braving the airports or holiday traffic this weekend, we've got you covered. None of these occur on conflicting days, so you'll always have something on your calendar. Take your pick and see you next week!

Follow the arrow Photo courtesy Casa

Cocktails and live music at Casa - Costa Mesa

Thursday is totally the new Friday, so drop by at this reservations-no-longer-required spot for craft cocktails and enjoy the vocal stylings of Steve Maggiora. Doors open at 8 p.m., and there's no cover. Kick-off the weekend early. 820 W 19th St, (949) 877-0075; www.casacostamesa.com.

Tacos with a view Photo courtesy Pete's Sunset Grille

Friday Night Taco Buffet at Pete's Sunset Grille - Huntington Beach

Hit up Hyatt Regency as Pete's pairs an AYCE menu with live bands (music beginning June 23, but food kicks off tomorrow) every Friday through October. Think grilled fish and ropa vieja taco options, plus calabasitas con elote and saffron rice. For dessert, try both the tres leches flan and warm churros. Catch a sunset or get some people-watching in over a cold beer. 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy; (714) 845-4775; www.huntingtonbeach.hyatt.com.

House of Blues Celebrates National BBQ Month - Anaheim

If you haven't made it out to the relocated 40,000+ square foot concert venue, now's the time. And we're not just saying that because NKOTB is performing Saturday. Both the upstairs Foundation Room and the main dining space at House of Blues are feeling Southern-inspired, courtesy of Chef Kelvin Crisostomo. Think KBBQ Riblets over kimchi (Foundation Room only) and Bourbon Bread Pudding for those comfort cravings. Commemorate grilling season without getting your grill dirty, and remember what floor you parked on. 400 W Disney Wy, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com.

EXPAND Actual size Anne Marie Panoringan

Sunday Brunch at AVEO - Monarch Beach

You've heard of carved meats, but have you visited a buffet with carved fish? You'll find this big guy above, plus optional Bloody Mary, Mimosa and Champagne packages. Don't even get us started on the dessert spread! Afterwards, take a stroll around the resort's manicured grounds. Served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., it's $78 per person; $39 for children 5-12. Make it a part of your staycation. 1 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point (949) 234-3200; www.monarchbeachresort.com/aveo.

Did someone say free?

LA Times Food Bowl at SoCo - Costa Mesa

If you recover well from long weekends, then drop by Tuesday after RSVPing by adding the website to your browser and registering. Get to know the culinary experts as well as the chefs at SoCo's collection of eateries. No question is too small between 5-8 p.m.. 3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa, (949) 375-0749.

It's even pretty in the dark Edwin Goei

Plan Ahead: Field-to-Fork Dinner at Farmhouse - Newport Beach

If the term field-to-fork gets you excited, then you'll want to stay for this one. On Monday, June 12, Chef Rich will collaborate with Alex of Weiser Family Farms to help purchase farming equipment for his friend's business. This bountiful buffet will include an heirloom pig and cocktails. Follow them on social media to receive updates on the menu. 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd, (949) 640-1415; www.farmhouserg.com

