menu

OC Grub Guide 5/25-5/31: How To Spend Your Holiday

Dough & Arrow Cookie Parlour Coming to Costa Mesa


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Grub Guide 5/25-5/31: How To Spend Your Holiday

Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:12 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Actual sizeEXPAND
Actual size
Anne Marie Panoringan
A A

If you don't plan on braving the airports or holiday traffic this weekend, we've got you covered. None of these occur on conflicting days, so you'll always have something on your calendar. Take your pick and see you next week!

Follow the arrow
Follow the arrow
Photo courtesy Casa

Cocktails and live music at Casa - Costa Mesa
Thursday is totally the new Friday, so drop by at this reservations-no-longer-required spot for craft cocktails and enjoy the vocal stylings of Steve Maggiora. Doors open at 8 p.m., and there's no cover. Kick-off the weekend early. 820 W 19th St, (949) 877-0075; www.casacostamesa.com.

Tacos with a view
Tacos with a view
Photo courtesy Pete's Sunset Grille

Friday Night Taco Buffet at Pete's Sunset Grille - Huntington Beach
Hit up Hyatt Regency as Pete's pairs an AYCE menu with live bands (music beginning June 23, but food kicks off tomorrow) every Friday through October. Think grilled fish and ropa vieja taco options, plus calabasitas con elote and saffron rice. For dessert, try both the tres leches flan and warm churros. Catch a sunset or get some people-watching in over a cold beer. 21500 Pacific Coast Hwy; (714) 845-4775; www.huntingtonbeach.hyatt.com.

OC Grub Guide 5/25-5/31: How To Spend Your Holiday

House of Blues Celebrates National BBQ Month - Anaheim
If you haven't made it out to the relocated 40,000+ square foot concert venue, now's the time. And we're not just saying that because NKOTB is performing Saturday. Both the upstairs Foundation Room and the main dining space at House of Blues are feeling Southern-inspired, courtesy of Chef Kelvin Crisostomo. Think KBBQ Riblets over kimchi (Foundation Room only) and Bourbon Bread Pudding for those comfort cravings. Commemorate grilling season without getting your grill dirty, and remember what floor you parked on. 400 W Disney Wy, (714) 778-2583; www.houseofblues.com.

Actual sizeEXPAND
Actual size
Anne Marie Panoringan

Sunday Brunch at AVEO - Monarch Beach
You've heard of carved meats, but have you visited a buffet with carved fish? You'll find this big guy above, plus optional Bloody Mary, Mimosa and Champagne packages. Don't even get us started on the dessert spread! Afterwards, take a stroll around the resort's manicured grounds. Served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., it's $78 per person; $39 for children 5-12. Make it a part of your staycation. 1 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point (949) 234-3200; www.monarchbeachresort.com/aveo.

Did someone say free?
Did someone say free?

LA Times Food Bowl at SoCo - Costa Mesa
If you recover well from long weekends, then drop by Tuesday after RSVPing by adding the website to your browser and registering. Get to know the culinary experts as well as the chefs at SoCo's collection of eateries. No question is too small between 5-8 p.m.. 3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa, (949) 375-0749.

It's even pretty in the dark
It's even pretty in the dark
Edwin Goei

Plan Ahead: Field-to-Fork Dinner at Farmhouse - Newport Beach
If the term field-to-fork gets you excited, then you'll want to stay for this one. On Monday, June 12, Chef Rich will collaborate with Alex of Weiser Family Farms to help purchase farming equipment for his friend's business. This bountiful buffet will include an heirloom pig and cocktails. Follow them on social media to receive updates on the menu. 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd, (949) 640-1415; www.farmhouserg.com

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Monarch Beach Resort
More Info
More Info

1 Monarch Beach Resort
Dana Point, California 92629

949-234-3900

www.monarchbeachresort.com

miles
SOCO and The OC Mix
More Info
More Info

3315 Hyland Ave
Costa Mesa, California 92626

949-760-9150

miles
Farmhouse Café
More Info
More Info

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd.
Corona del Mar, CA 92625

949-640-1415

farmhouserg.com

miles
Pete's Sunset Grill
More Info
More Info

21500 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

714-698-1234

www.huntingtonbeach.hyatt.com

miles
Casa Costa Mesa
More Info
More Info

820 W. 19th St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

949-877-4011

casacostamesa.com

miles
House of Blues Anaheim GardenWalk
More Info
More Info

400 W. Disney Way
Anaheim, CA 92802

714-778-2583

www.houseofblues.com/anaheim

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >