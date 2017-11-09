OC Grub Guide 11/9-11/15: Blind Pigs, Beaujolais and (Scott) Brandon

Thursday always wants to be Friday. For a few of us, we'll get that wish thanks to a government holiday. Veterans can kick back in RSM for a draft deal that's tough to pass up. Weekend warriors can pick up a BBQ feast, courtesy of a familiar name. And for the rest of us, we've got you covered for next week in the form of wine and fro-yo.

Thai-Inspired Photo courtesy Scott Brandon

Get Your Ghetto Thai BBQ With Scott Brandon!

If you ate at Crow Bar in the early days, or at The Observatory in the last couple of years, then you've had Scott Brandon's cooking. Well, he's back in the kitchen working on a new concept. Called Roti, it'll feature porchetta, seasonal veggies and yes, rotisserie chicken. You'll find him real soon over in Newport, not far from another kick ass chef. In the meantime, he's staging a monthly take out pop-up known as The Ghetto Q.

This month's theme is Thai Me Down, and you'll be able to feed 2-4 people for a flat fee of $50. Orders are accepted through tomorrow, and pick-up is this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. in the Costa Mesa area. Think Coconut Shell Smoked Pork Riblets with whiskey, ginger, honey and Thai chiles. Pictured above is his inspiration for a Green Papaya Salad with diced shrimp, long beans and peanuts. We're curious about a Smoked Fish Dip with Persian cucumber relish and pork cracklin' chips. Did we mention there are three more dishes? Direct message him on Instagram to place your order and view the full menu @chef_scott.brandon.

Blind, no; Pig fan, yes. Photo by LP Hastings

Veterans Day at The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar - Rancho Santa Margarita

If you're in South County this weekend, then get your BOGO beer over by the lake on Saturday. The Blind Pig will honor the draft deal to veterans all day long. Be sure to thank Bar Manager Ryan Autry, and while you're there, go ahead and order something hearty from former On the Line subject Karl Pfleider. 31431 Santa Margarita Pkwy, (949) 888-0072; www.theblindpigoc.com



Arm day Photo courtesy Darren Delmore

Clink Your Glass: LCA Wine Making Discussion - Costa Mesa

There's always talk about home brewing, but what about folks who want to create their own wine? Is that a thing? Darren Delmore, author of Slave to the Vine: Confessions of a Vagabond Cellarhand, believes so. He's visiting LCA Wine a week from now to give some sage advice at 6 p.m.. For $35, attend the seminar and try his WineMaker Magazine and California Mid State Fair gold medal award-winning vino. 3315 Hyland Ave, Ste H, (657) 232-0920; www.lcawine.com.

Poppin' bottles all evening Photo courtesy Moulin

Something Special to Wine About at Moulin - Newport Beach

Now an annual event, spend your dinnertime with the 2017 release of Beaujolais Nouveau at Moulin next Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. A perfect pairing with their Thursday night Steak Frites special, $39 will cover a bottomless glass, mixed greens, rib-eye steak and all the fries you can consume. Bonus points if you happen to sport a beret. 1000 Bristol St N, (949) 474-0920; www.moulin.com.

Isn't it cool in pink? Photo courtesy Cha Cha's

Tonight: Celebrate 8 years at Cha Cha's - Brea

A Latin band and lobster tail tacos are a couple of fine reasons to party down with the original Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen location. If you need a third, then you can stop looking and feast your eyes on their Ocho Ano: a blackberry, basil and AsomBroso Ultrafino Blanco Tequila cocktail created specially for the celebration. Find a carpool buddy (or take an Uber?) and have a good time. 110 W Birch St, (714) 255-1040; www.chachaslatinkitchen.com.

Chocoholics unite! Photo courtesy Yogurtland