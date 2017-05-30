Modern Times Fruitlands Gose Passion Fruit Guava at Blackmarket Bakery, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Drink up! the Butcher

The suds were flowing all over Orange County last week as breweries, brewpubs and bakeries celebrated OC Beer Week, and happy to participate was Blackmarket Bakery's location in SanTana (and one in San Diego—CONGRATS!). Chef Rachel Klemeck's baked good, Breakfast Eggywiches and lunchy sandwiches are well-known for their pure creative decadence, but add a small but eclectic selection of craft beers and you might never want to leave their homey SanTana spot. The bar has 8 custom-made bar stools, with Wi-Fi and a big-screen TV and ample additional seating. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days and stays open late on Friday and Saturday. So if you're working the graveyard shift and have a hankering for a nice cold one and your favorite brewery doesn't open until 4 p.m., you're in luck son—craft beer for breakfast!

On tap right now are gems. Belching Beaver Brewery Beavers Milk Milk Stout (5.3% ABV) is ultra-rich in flavor, chocolate, coffee, vanilla—roasty and toasty. This brew fits right in with all the dessert in the bakery and would make an excellent shake hint hint, wink wink.21st Amendment El Sully Mexican Lager (4.5% ABV) is super- refreshing, light, full flavor, and perfect for lunch. Would be great if someone added some Clamato juice, Tabasco and lime for a michelada hint hint, wink wink!

My favorite right now, though, is Modern Times Fruitlands Gose Passion Fruit Guava (5% ABV). Gose (pronounced "go-ZUH") is a style of sour beer, and this entry one of the best examples of what a sour beer can be. It's refreshing, and tangy, and the guava gives it balance—so enjoyable! This is also an example of the efforts of Blackmarket Bakery, primarily Manager Maryla McGuire, who is trying to bring in craft beers that you will not only enjoy but are not easily found. Stop by Blackmarket for Happy Hour (2 p.m. to close!) and some avocado toast! Cheers!

Blackmarket Bakery, 211 N. Broadway, SanTana, (714) 571-0801; www.blackmarketbakery.com

