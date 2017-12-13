Bill Esparza Will No Longer Be Part of Tacolandia

The greatest taco festival on earth will no longer be taking place. Yesterday, Bill Esparza, who is responsible for curating Tacolandia for LA Weekly, announced on Twitter that he is pulling the plug on LA’s beloved mega-taco festival. Tacolandia brought the masses to El Pueblo de Los Angeles for some of the best taqueros and vendors from Southern California, Mexico and beyond. RIP Tacolandia (2013-2017), it was an honor and privilege to have served as juez alongside mentors, chingons and chingonas at the 5th annual – now, last Tacolandia.