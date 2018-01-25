OC Grub Guide 1/25-1/31: And The World Goes 'Round

It's a rare week when we can feature a lineup of specials that don't require being carded. Enjoy our findings, eat plenty and share the love. By the way, did you know we have Viva Los Tacos this weekend? That only means one thing: Fresh Toast isn't far behind.

Paderia extended hours - Fountain Valley

We stopped by our favorite cookie addiction last week for some ensaymadas, only to learn some scrumptious news. Paderia Bakehouse is now open late on Friday and Saturday! Specifically, they reopen from 5-8 p.m. both nights for all those who cannot make it there earlier in the day. Our waistline doesn't thank you, but thank you, Davion and Nathan. 18279 Brookhurst St., Ste. 1, (714) 916-5977; www.paderiabakehouse.com.



Because sisig Photo by Brian Feinzimer

MFK by Aysee Anniversary Party - Anaheim

Drop by and say hey to Chef Henry Pineda as he celebrates Modest Modern Filipino Kitchen's first anniversary this Saturday. Or, as they are promoting it, "Music, Giveaways, Lechon". Enough said. Bonus: we'll be sharing our most recent conversation with Henry tomorrow, as he elaborates on his Instagram-worthy Kamayan feast. 2620 W La Palma Ave., (657) 337-5288; www.mfkaysee.com



EXPAND Butterscotch rules Photo courtesy CREAM

CREAM Introduces Butterscotch - Irvine

Cookies Rule Everything Around Me at Spectrum recently launched their newest flavor: Butterscotch Brew. Get your fix of rich caramel ice cream, butterscotch swirls and English toffee bits before (or after) your next dentist visit. Talk about sweet. 670 Spectrum Center Dr., (949) 341-0636; www.creamnation.com.

EXPAND Let's taco about it! Photo courtesy Rubio's

Rubio's Celebrates 35! - all locations

How do you celebrate 35 years of fish tacos? With an 80's party, of course! TODAY only, head to your nearest Rubio's Coastal Grill for a $5 Original Fish Taco, Two Taco Plate (including chips and pinto beans). Use this link to put the deal on your phone and enjoy the reward. Call ahead to make sure they're a participating store, and be sure to stock up on wedges and cilantro at the salsa bar. www.rubios.com.

EXPAND Brekkie burrito time! Photo courtesy Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys Brekkie Burrito Deal - all locations

We've been chowing on our fair share of breakfast burritos lately (They don't call us brekkiefan for nothing). A little birdie reminded us that Farmer Boys not only serves our favorite meal all day, but OC Weekly readers voted their breakfast burritos as the best last year. If you happen to have a hankering, we discovered this link that'll get you $3 off any brekkie burrito and fountain drink through January 31. Your printed coupon is good for your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chili. Thanks for the love, boys. www.farmerboys.com.

