OC Grub Guide: 6/8-6/14: All The Meals

Just eat it Anne Marie Panoringan

Brekkie, lunch, happy hour, dinner and even brunch! Oh, we've got you taken care of for the next seven days. Even our price points start as low as under $5, so don't even tell us we aren't covering a range of options. In fact, we've got three of these on our calendar already.

Healthy eats Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens

Field-to-Fork Dinner Collab with Weiser Family Farms at Farmhouse - Corona del Mar

For Chef Rich Mead's inaugural collaboration dinner with Weiser, we figured it would be a big deal. It wasn't until we saw the lineup for their buffet-style meal that we realized just how good the evening would be. Expect award-worthy showings from Blinking Owl, Primal Alchemy and Electric City Butcher. Also happening: Superior Seafood salmon, an heirloom pig from Weiser and the Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project. That's a lot to wrap our head around, but we're up for the $135 task next Monday from 6-9 p.m. Cost includes tax and gratuity. Check their website for additional details. 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd, (949) 640-1415; www.farmhouserg.com.

Jack Rabbit Slim Night at Ms Alice - Costa Mesa

Tuesdays aren't just about tacos anymore— at least according to our new favorite speakeasy. Drop in at 7 p.m. for this Pulp Fiction-inspired theme night. We're talking a Royale with Cheese, Big Kahuna Burger and five buck shakes (a collaboration with The Straw Modern Milkshakes). Catsup with friends while Dean and Ozzie craft a few drinks. 841 Baker St, (949) 630-5688; msalice@mansioncostamesa.com.

Final weekend for Eggslice pop-up - Costa Mesa

It had been going on since March, but we finally made it out to this brekkie nook inside PIE-NOT that's only open weekends from 7 a.m. until they're sold out. Offering a brief, yet delicious menu of sandwiches, we opted for their smoked salmon and egg variety. The dill sauce sold us, but all their Instagram talk about #chilijam will probably find us back there to indulge in a chicken schnitzel and cheese one. And for those who must do bacon or sausage, they've got you covered! Perfect hangover grub or ideal brekkie to-go (both?)— decide for yourself. Prepared to order, they are worth the wait. 270 E 17th St, Ste 17, (949) 650-7437; www.eggslice.com.

Next weekend: A Boozy Brunch - Sunset Beach

Next weekend: A Boozy Brunch - Sunset Beach

Late last year, we made a friend named Gina. Besides being cool, she's a founder of the Wandering Whiskey Society (she had us at whiskey). The WWS is holding a boozy Saturday brunch next week inside boho women's boutique Cleobella. In addition to your tasty meal and a couple of Wild Turkey punch pours, guests will receive a 15% discount on store purchases that day. If that's not the equivalent of a Girl's Morning Out, we don't know what is. More information at the Eventbrite link. 16792 14th St, (562) 310-2911; www.cleobella.com.

$2.15 anniversary special at TAPS - Irvine (only)

$2.15 anniversary special at TAPS - Irvine (only)

Anniversaries are the best because they're a time for celebration. And if you're cool like TAPS, you make the party last all month. Every Friday in June, stop by their Irvine locale to reap the benefits of turning two. For the low, low price of $2.15 (regularly $14.99), order their 8-ounce blend of brisket, short rib and choice Angus chuck between brioche. It even comes with fries, people! What's the catch? First off, you need to purchase a beverage. Next, it's only sold from 11 a.m. until 300 are ordered. Also, you can't order this to-go. And please don't be that person who splits a burger; that's just wrong. It's served with butter lettuce, remoulade, pickle, tomato, red onion and sharp cheddar. Extras like avocado, bacon or mushrooms cost EXTRA. Are we good? Now go make lunch plans. 13390 Jamboree Rd, (714) 619-0404; www.tapsfishhouse.com.

Fri-yay Photo courtesy Ninjas With Appetite