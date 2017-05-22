No Name West Coast IPA at Artifex Brewing Co., Our Beer of the Week!
No Name West Coast IPA at Artifex Brewing Co in San Clemente CA
the Butcher
Between Pizza Port and Left Coast Brewery, San Clemente has long been a big player in OC's suds scene. And getting ready to rightfully get more exposure is Artifex Brewing Company, which is coming up on its three-year anniversary. There might be a party, but it would almost be redundant since EVERY day here is a fiesta between the noon opening time and the consistent rotation of food trucks—Burritos La Palma was there when I last visited.
Artifex's beers are impressive—the American Style Imperial Stout HoliDAVE (10% ABV) won a silver medal at the 2016 World Beer Cup for its rich, toasty, HUGE chocolate profile. But the local favorite is Unicorn Juice American Wheat with Passion Fruit (5.5% ABV). It's perfect for the summer, a solid wheat beer with the tropical flavor on the back end. Yippee Ki Yay Imperial Red IPA (8% ABV), meanwhile, is mucho malts and hops—your taste buds will thank you for this treat!
And then there's the No Name West Coast IPA (7.5% ABV). DANK AF! I don't usually smell my beer before I drink it, like some hipster douchbag, but this brew's aroma was strong, like a heavy Indica. It ain't a medicated cerveza, but it is one of the best WC IPA's in Orange County—bottle it, boys!
Artifex Brewing Co., 919 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente, (949) 429-7805; www.artifexbrewing.com
