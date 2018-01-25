Aromatic Flavors at Khaosan Thai [Hole in the Wall]

Don't let the hipster Edison bulbs fool you; Khaosan serves up savory Thai classics and surprising signature dishes. This cozy spot in Santa Ana's section of Little Saigon sits between old-school Viet institutions and fluorescent-lit dives.

EXPAND Buttery Cynthia Rebolledo

Before you start in on the entrées, order the roti, a crepe-like flatbread that's soft and buttery and doesn't shatter upon contact. It's served with a small bowl of sweet, subtly spiced, coconut-milk yellow curry dipping sauce. The fish cakes, a common Thai street food that's served here with a cucumber sauce, are also great for sharing. The spongy golden discs burst with aromatic flavors from the red curry paste and the briny tang of the fish, plus there's crunchiness from the long beans. Something of a signature, the delicious almond-crusted tofu bites are paired with a sweet chile sauce. You'll also find chicken and beef satays on the limited menu.