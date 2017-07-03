Amarillo Lager from Green Cheek Beer Company, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Amarillo Lager from Green Cheek Beer Company in Orange CA the Butcher

The unfortunate closing of Valiant Brewing earlier this year has a silver lining. It has re-opened as Green Cheek Beer Company, owned and operated by Evan Price and Brian Rauso, both formerly of Noble Ale Works in AleAHeim. The former Valiant location was always somewhat difficult to find on your first attempt, but Green Cheek has put out a sign to help. The tasting room has undergone a slight remodel—mostly more space for customers, space which is needed with the following that comes with Evan's reputation for delicious IPAs.

Evan was the Head Brewer at Noble and created many of the great-tasting suds that we have grown to love, so the expectations at Green Cheek (named after the beautiful and noisy parrots that inhabit much of Orange County) are quite high. And Evan ain't disappointing with his new lineup. The inaugural menu boasts 10 beers, all different styles, from a light pilsner to a rich and dark stout. "Smooth" and "enjoyable" are the two best words to describe the craft beers at Green Cheek, and crowlers and growlers are available to take home!

Sink or Swim Hazy IPA (7% ABV) is a take on the Haze craze coming from the East Coast, where IPAs are juicy with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops and so smooth there's no bitterness—just a ton of hopppiness. Failing Up Coffee Stout (5.1% ABV) is a collaboration with Hidden House Coffee roaster in SanTana—the stout is rich with huge chocolate notes and the coffee is a fresh, medium roast. Coffee stout and donuts anyone?

Amarillo Lager (4.8% ABV) might look light but this lager is dry-hopped with enough Amarillo hops to quench your thirst and tickle your taste buds—refreshing and perfect for the summer heat. Congratulations to Evan, Brian and the crew at Green Cheek. Looking forward to many, many more brews from that hard AF to find brewery! CHEERS!

Green Cheek Beer Co., 2294 N. Batavia St., Orange, (714) 998-8172; www.greencheekbeer.com