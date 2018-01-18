Alta Baja Market Serves Comfort Food That Soothes and Nourishes



I wasn't feeling great. Like a lot of people, I contracted the flu over the holidays and had been trying to shake its lingering effects for weeks. Thanks to a persistant cough, I craved soup almost constantly. Takeout pho, homemade chicken noodle, Olive Garden's zuppa toscana—if it seemed as if it could soothe my throat, I wanted it. Then, a few days after New Year's, as I was scrolling through Facebook, I saw a picture of pozole. It was from Alta Baja Market, and it looked perfect. It was the one soup I hadn't slurped throughout my illness, and that image of the brick-red brew—served on a plate with all the trimmings—called out to me. It also reminded me that although I'd reviewed all the 4th Street Market vendors when the downtown Santa Ana food hall opened three years ago, I hadn't been back since. More important, I hadn't tried Alta Baja, which opened a year after my visit.

Alta Baja Market—which specializes in goods from all over Southern California, the Southwest and Mexico, curated by owner Delilah Snell—is also a café. And at 4th Street Market, it's the largest landmass in a sea of food-court vendors that dole out items in paper baskets and disposable bowls. Alta Baja is the only venue there where you can eat a real meal on actual plates with actual silverware. And unlike at the food court, sitting at one of Alta Baja's long picnic tables next to the windows, I felt as though I was eating at a country store somewhere along Route 66—far away from this bustling downtown hotspot surrounded by hipsters.

The menu is simple: egg dishes for breakfast, sandwiches for lunch and dinner. As for the pozole, I realized after reading the fine print on a Facebook post that it's only offered the last Sunday of the month. But it didn't matter. I wanted everything the menu offered—after all, breakfast food is comfort food.