OC Grub Guide - 7/20-7/26: Brunch, Bowers and Bayside!

Music for the senses Photo courtesy Mesa

There are plenty of treats coming up in the next week. Actually, two of them are happening today! If chocolate or rose are your thing, keep reading. We also uncovered a pop-up brunch, specials at Bowers Museum and our shameless plug at the county fair. It's time to explore our weekly Grub Guide.

Don't be a turtle— hurry and get some chocolate! Anne Marie Panoringan

Valenza Chocolatier Pop Up Shop - Costa Mesa

In their final pop up until a well-deserved summer break, Valenza is bringing their sweets game back to The Hood Kitchen Space for one final afternoon TODAY from noon to 6 p.m. Stock up on all things caramel, chocolate and delicious before you're left craving for more. Don't say we didn't warn you. 350 Clinton St, (714) 549-2430; www.valenzachocolatier.com.

Think pink. Photo courtesy Bayside

Rose Wine Tasting At Bayside - Newport Beach

Also this evening, Bayside Restaurant has plans in a shade of pink. An around-the-world tasting is scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. out on their terrace. Appetizers and a sunset view await those who reserve a spot by calling the restaurant for this $25 gathering. 900 Bayside Dr, (949) 721-1222; www.baysiderestaurant.com.

Music for the senses Photo courtesy Mesa

Chef's Table Dinners Are Back At Mesa! - Costa Mesa

Previously a weekly feature with a theme that changed monthly, the dinners created by Chef Niki Starr will now be a monthly occurrence. Six courses (all with beverage pairings) will be served on the final Wednesday of the month. In addition, the Joshua Payne Orchestra will be rocking the tunes based on Chef Niki's culinary inspiration. Next week will feature dishes inspired by the work of her current fave: Chilean-American composer Nicolas Jaar. A ceviche trio and pisco sour cake are a hint of what's in store. Explore the menu and purchase your tickets on their website. 725 Baker St, (714) 557-6700; www.mesacostamesa.com.

Five dollar special Anne Marie Panoringan

After Hours At The Bowers Every Friday - Santa Ana

If you've ever wanted to visit the Bowers Museum, but could never manage to get there during open hours, this bit of info is for you. Every Friday throughout the summer, they'll be open from 5-9 p.m. But wait, there's more! Parking is free, and admission is only five dollars. That's it. Listen to the vocal jazz stylings of April Walsh as you wander upstairs and down. In the courtyard, sliders and cocktails can be purchased. We checked out the Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit the other week, and enjoyed a relaxing evening away from our usual haunts. 2002 N Main St, (714) 657-3600; www.bowers.org.

The brunch vibe is strong with this one Photo courtesy Rice & Shine

Get Your Tickets: Rice & Shine Filipino Brunch Pop Up - Long Beach

Brunch always gets our attention. But a pop-up, Filipino-themed version in Long Beach is about as on-trend as it gets these days. Chef AC Boral has been hosting these events throughout LA county, and it's finally arrived to his LBC home. Get in on the family-style fun over eight communal courses, including longanisa scotch egg, pork sisig chilaquiles and halo halo parfait. Tickets are $45 a pop (with bottomless mimosas for another $20 more). The secret location is revealed three days prior to your August 5 or 6 brunch date. RSVP now at http://dinelbc.com/rice-shine-brunch/.

Eat your heart out, Ren Faire! Anne Marie Panoringan