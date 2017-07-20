OC Grub Guide - 7/20-7/26: Brunch, Bowers and Bayside!
|
Music for the senses
Photo courtesy Mesa
There are plenty of treats coming up in the next week. Actually, two of them are happening today! If chocolate or rose are your thing, keep reading. We also uncovered a pop-up brunch, specials at Bowers Museum and our shameless plug at the county fair. It's time to explore our weekly Grub Guide.
|
Don't be a turtle— hurry and get some chocolate!
Anne Marie Panoringan
Valenza Chocolatier Pop Up Shop - Costa Mesa
In their final pop up until a well-deserved summer break, Valenza is bringing their sweets game back to The Hood Kitchen Space for one final afternoon TODAY from noon to 6 p.m. Stock up on all things caramel, chocolate and delicious before you're left craving for more. Don't say we didn't warn you. 350 Clinton St, (714) 549-2430; www.valenzachocolatier.com.
|
Think pink.
Photo courtesy Bayside
Rose Wine Tasting At Bayside - Newport Beach
Also this evening, Bayside Restaurant has plans in a shade of pink. An around-the-world tasting is scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. out on their terrace. Appetizers and a sunset view await those who reserve a spot by calling the restaurant for this $25 gathering. 900 Bayside Dr, (949) 721-1222; www.baysiderestaurant.com.
|
Music for the senses
Photo courtesy Mesa
Chef's Table Dinners Are Back At Mesa! - Costa Mesa
Previously a weekly feature with a theme that changed monthly, the dinners created by Chef Niki Starr will now be a monthly occurrence. Six courses (all with beverage pairings) will be served on the final Wednesday of the month. In addition, the Joshua Payne Orchestra will be rocking the tunes based on Chef Niki's culinary inspiration. Next week will feature dishes inspired by the work of her current fave: Chilean-American composer Nicolas Jaar. A ceviche trio and pisco sour cake are a hint of what's in store. Explore the menu and purchase your tickets on their website. 725 Baker St, (714) 557-6700; www.mesacostamesa.com.
|
Five dollar special
Anne Marie Panoringan
After Hours At The Bowers Every Friday - Santa Ana
If you've ever wanted to visit the Bowers Museum, but could never manage to get there during open hours, this bit of info is for you. Every Friday throughout the summer, they'll be open from 5-9 p.m. But wait, there's more! Parking is free, and admission is only five dollars. That's it. Listen to the vocal jazz stylings of April Walsh as you wander upstairs and down. In the courtyard, sliders and cocktails can be purchased. We checked out the Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit the other week, and enjoyed a relaxing evening away from our usual haunts. 2002 N Main St, (714) 657-3600; www.bowers.org.
|
The brunch vibe is strong with this one
Photo courtesy Rice & Shine
Get Your Tickets: Rice & Shine Filipino Brunch Pop Up - Long Beach
Brunch always gets our attention. But a pop-up, Filipino-themed version in Long Beach is about as on-trend as it gets these days. Chef AC Boral has been hosting these events throughout LA county, and it's finally arrived to his LBC home. Get in on the family-style fun over eight communal courses, including longanisa scotch egg, pork sisig chilaquiles and halo halo parfait. Tickets are $45 a pop (with bottomless mimosas for another $20 more). The secret location is revealed three days prior to your August 5 or 6 brunch date. RSVP now at http://dinelbc.com/rice-shine-brunch/.
|
Eat your heart out, Ren Faire!
Anne Marie Panoringan
Find Us At The OC Fair! - Costa Mesa
If you happen to be cruising through the fair next Wednesday, we'll be joined by a group of fellow bloggers judging the Consessionaires' Cup throughout the afternoon inside the OC Promenade building. Think every single fair food item that wants a crack at an award (All the deep fried, flaming hot goodness!) . You can bet we'll be sucking down green juice that morning. Bonus: Stop by Gunwhale Ales before or after your OC Fair day for 15% off your bill. Show them your same-day ticket to save. www.ocfair.com
Related Locations
2002 N. Main St.
Santa Ana, CA 92706
88 Fair Dr.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626-6521
900 Bayside Dr.
Newport Beach, California 92660
725 Baker St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
350-A Clinton St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Aug. 22, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Aug. 29, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 5, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Sep. 12, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!