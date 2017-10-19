 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Hidden coloring page
Hidden coloring page
Anne Marie Panoringan

Gudetama x Curry House Collaboration Kicks Off Tomorrow!

Anne Marie Panoringan | October 19, 2017 | 8:41am
AA

While we frolicked around Tanaka Farms last month, one thought crossed our mind, "Where's Gudetama?" Nevermind that it (Sanrio informed us, unlike Hello Kitty, Gude is gender neutral) is a lazy egg; it's been our favorite character since Pochacco. Well, now we know where they've been— at Curry House planning their newest dining collaboration since Plan Check. Starting the 20th through mid-January, you can get your eggy-themed eats on at all Curry House locations (Yes, even Cupertino). But first, flip over your kawaii placemat and start coloring!

Most eggs-cellent!
Most eggs-cellent!
Anne Marie Panoringan

Before your quartet of courses starts, be prepared to answer two questions: "What would you like to drink?" and "Do you want the vegetarian option?" Their iced green tea had a mild sweetness, so we switched to the tropical one with lemon squeeze. Yep, a beverage is included! In lieu of a meaty sauce, there's an optional tofu version. Just be sure to request it upon ordering. We chose not to photograph the initial salad course, because salad? But if you scroll down to the end you'll also find it in the promotional pic. So don't freak out on us, okay?

Up next: A mug of creamy corn potage, plus Curry House's scratch-made custard pudding finished with caramel sauce. These cutie patooties were creamy, jiggly and dense with flavor. Okay, we spent too much time photographing these to fully appreciate them— but can you blame this brekkie fan?

Future yolk porn
Future yolk porn
Anne Marie Panoringan

According to Curry House, their unique version of Japanese curry is a "burst of 25 specially chosen herbs and spices simmered with premium quality vegetables." Served over white rice, our Keema Curry is made up of premium ground beef mixed with with a boatload of veggies. Super comforting, we were glad there wasn't a creepy guy in yellow bodysuit dancing nearby(Gudetama fans know what we mean).

Time to eat!
Time to eat!
Anne Marie Panoringan

With $29 pricing, this meal set includes a unisex black beanie to rock your Gudetama wherever you go. For all that you are served, we thought it was a very reasonable deal. Oh, and Snapchat users should utilize the Curry House/Gudetama filter for your favorite shots. We heart you, Sanrio!

In Orange County, Curry House is located in Cypress and Irvine. www.curryhouse-usa.com.

 
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.

Popular Stories

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >