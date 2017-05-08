Liberty or Death Peanut Butter Porter at All-American Ale Works, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Liberty or Death Peanut Butter Porter at all-American Ale Works in Anaheim CA the Butcher

Anaheim—soon to be known as Aleaheim—welcomes a new member to it's sudsy list of breweries: All-American Ale Works! Cheers to Steve and Ryan McHugh and Jeff King, who are already offering a 10% discount to any veteran or first responder as a sign of #respect, and plan to host charity events in support of veterans outreach and support groups. The connection is personal: Steve and Jeff served, and they want to make a difference where it counts. They will also host patch wall for military and public service members to post their patches.

Presently in soft opening mode, they'll officially open later this month but currently are open Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 11pm, Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8pm. They are currently pouring eight types of beer and three types of soda; pints are $6 and tasters are $2. Feel free to bring in your own grub, and the brewery is pet friendly. There are three big-screen TV's to watch the Anaheim Ducks skate to the Stanley Cup, or those scrappy California Angels...HA!

Ryan McHugh is the talented brewer responsible for the tasty suds, and has an interesting pedigree: just a humble homebrewer, with no experience with the big boys. That homeschooling has paid off, because he's already impressing. The Patriot Pale Ale (5.7% ABV) is a West Coast-style, super-hoppy pleasure. Ryan did a great job giving the Patriot Pale Ale a hoppy edge with no bitter aftertaste. Storm the Beach Red Ale w/Coconut (5.7%) is a nice contrast, malty and not too sweet with a hint of the tropics. And the Old School Mix Tape (4.7% ABV) Session IPA offers easy drinking, with slight citrus on the back end and hops and malt on the nose.

And then there's the Liberty or Death Peanut Butter Porter (5.3% ABV). "Here's your jar of peanut butte,r" the bartender said with a smile as he handed me my pint. And he wasn't kidding—delicious AF! Enjoy this with a jelly sandwich!

Congratulations to Steve, Ryan and Jeff, and we can't wait for a full schedule. Visit them and support our Veterans!

All-American Ale Works, 5120 E. La Palma Ave., Ste. 103, Anaheim, (657) 549-2140;

www.allamericanaleworks.com

