10 Great Churro Spots in Orange County, 2017 Edition
Sweetie
Photo courtesy Crumbs Doughnuts
It's a dessert often served on-the-go. But 2017 churros are more beautifully presented— whether by dip or sprinkle, croissant or crumbnut (their word, not ours), a la mode or red velvet style. Churros have come a long way since the days of lining up at our local PriceCostco. Here are 10 Orange County versions for you to chew on!
Shareable
Photo courtesy Avila's El Ranchito
Avila's El Ranchito
Who doesn't mess with a classic? Avila's. Okay, they offer some whipped cream to make things more interesting. But that's about it. Smaller pieces mean it can be shared—- if you want. www.avilaselrancho.com.
Daaaaaaaaamn
Photo courtesy Bosscat
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Only a menu like Bosscat would take our sweet subject and turn it on its side. Utilizing a red velvet batter, this indulgence is probably double the calories. They never go home at this Newps hangout; they only go big. 4647 MacArthur Blvd, (949) 333-0917; www.bosscatkitchen.com.
Fun flavors
Photo by Christian Ziebarth
California Churros
Of course, Downtown Disney would want a piece of the action. Because profit. However, this particular vendor does like to put their own spin on things such as infusing grape and watermelon flavors. 1580 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, (714) 300-7800
Sweetie
Photo courtesy Crumbs Doughnuts
Crumbs Doughnuts
Of the next generation of churro-inspired desserts, this may be our favorite. We've got a luscious swirl o' buttercream, plus a dusting of cinnamon goodness; to finish, a caramel-filled churro chunk! It may get messy up in here, but we're more than okay with that. 1525 E Katella Ave., Orange, (657) 221-5752; www.crumbsdoughnuts.com.
Circle of life
Photo Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen
Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen - Orange
We've been told that rumors of chocolate churros (as in cocoa in the dough) are true, but we haven't dined during one of those lucky meals. Yet their standard ones are delicious just the way they are. Dipping is optional, so do both and decide for yourself. 141 S Glassell St, (714) 633-3038; www.gabbipatrick.com.
Feelin' loopy
Photos by Sophia Perricone
The Loop
On a mission to make a modest churro the prettiest dessert on the planet, The Loop gives it an extreme makeover. Its upgrade is not only in shape, but largely in part to adornments of endless color combinations. Its soft serve base is the perfect canvas, meaning you're only limited by imagination. Just be prepared for a wait. 9729 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, (949) 468-1333; www.theloopchurros.com.
Sundae funday
Photo courtesy Mi Casa
Mi Casa
This Cal-Mex classic is good for some casual, no-nonsense eats. But Mi Casa's version of sweetness is this sizable sundae indulgence. Complete with caramel and a cherry on top, be sure to pace yourself. 296 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, (949) 645-7626; www.micasa1.com.
Croissant hybrid
Dustin Ames
Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Social media bakery badasses from the Bay Area Mr. Holmes recently opened at The District's Union Market. Proving that all pastries were meant to be churros, they've infused cinnamon insanity into house croissants. Buttery layers meet sugar sprinkles meet our mouths. 2497 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 380-0418; www.mrholmesbakehouse.com.
The Sea Camel in an Oreo churro bowl
Photo by Sophia Perricone
Nitrolado
How do you make a dessert practical? You make it serve as a vessel for more dessert. At least that's what the crew at Nitrolado believes. It's a merger of molecular proportions as liquid nitrogen ice cream is transported to these sugary bowls. Ridiculously genius, we wish we thought of it first. Note: We have yet to taste test their churro pops. 10212 Westminster Ave., Garden Grove, Ste. 115, (909) 699-8890. Instagram: @nitrolado
Going for a dip
Photo courtesy Taco Rosa
Taco Rosa
With a duo of full-service establishments, this local brand encourages a dunk-in chocolate sauce. Churros Coloniales benefits from both cinnamon and piloncillo, meaning your sweet tooth is extra-satisfied. 2632 San Miguel Dr., Newport Beach, (949) 720-0980; also at 13792 Jamboree Rd., Irvine, (714) 505-6080; www.tacorosa.com.
