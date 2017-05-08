Jonathan Ramirez's Last Moments Posted on YouTube in Hopes of Finding His Killer

Two friends carry Jonathan Ramirez to West Anaheim Medical Center, where he died. YouTube; Orange County Sheriff's Department

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has released video investigators hope will lead to the killer or killers of 19-year-old Jonathan Ramirez in March.

The first part of the video posted on YouTube shows two friends carrying the mortally injured Ramirez into Western Anaheim Medical Center, where he later died from a stab wound or wounds.

Later, the focus is on one of the friends inside the facility. But both friends were questioned and neither is a suspect in the slaying, according to the OCSD.

The stabbing "may have happened in Stanton, Garden Grove or Anaheim” on March 23, according to an OCSD statement.

Here is the surveillance footage released Friday on YouTube:

Anyone with information regarding Ramirez’s murder is encouraged to contact Orange County Crimestoppers at 1-855-TIP- OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

