It's a Week of Lewd, Rude Dudes Preying on Ladies, Teens and Little Girls


Jonathan Ramirez's Last Moments Posted on YouTube in Hopes of Finding His Killer

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5:49 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Two friends carry Jonathan Ramirez to West Anaheim Medical Center, where he died.
YouTube; Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has released video investigators hope will lead to the killer or killers of 19-year-old Jonathan Ramirez in March.

The first part of the video posted on YouTube shows two friends carrying the mortally injured Ramirez into Western Anaheim Medical Center, where he later died from a stab wound or wounds.

Later, the focus is on one of the friends inside the facility. But both friends were questioned and neither is a suspect in the slaying, according to the OCSD.

The stabbing "may have happened in Stanton, Garden Grove or Anaheim” on March 23, according to an OCSD statement.

Here is the surveillance footage released Friday on YouTube:

Anyone with information regarding Ramirez’s murder is encouraged to contact Orange County Crimestoppers at 1-855-TIP- OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

