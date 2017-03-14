menu

Your Anaheim Angels Begin The Rite of Spring Training [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Your Anaheim Angels Begin The Rite of Spring Training [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
It's baseball time again, and your Anaheim Angels of Anaheim prepare for another season of Trout, Pujols and 25 nobodies. But let's turn it over to lifelong Halos fan Leslie Agan to explain her love and her whimsical Orange Feathers this week:

Many things signal that springtime is upon us - flowers, bunnies, more daylight, allergies, and of course, The Rite of Spring by Stravinsky. I was definitely reminded of a painting by Matisse (inspired by Stravinsky's famous score) called The Dance . Google it. Spring also ushers in The Rite of Spring Training - woo hoo! Let's go Angels of Anaheim!

Whatever you say, Leslie! As for us, we can't wait to see Arte Moreno justify another year of Scioscia...

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

