Woman Fatally Shot by Another Woman at Family Gathering in Brea: Police

Woman Fatally Shot by Another Woman at Family Gathering in Brea: Police

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 8:25 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Woman Fatally Shot by Another Woman at Family Gathering in Brea: Police
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A woman was fatally shot by a woman who was part of the victim's family at a family gathering in Brea Tuesday, according to police.

Neither the victim nor the suspect, who was taken into custody, has been identified.

The gathering was happening at a home in the 400 block of North Tangerine Place, where the suspect "confronted the victim the driveway" and "shot her multiple times in the upper body with a handgun," according to a Brea Police Department statement issued around 6 p.m.

The motive of the alleged shooter, who police described as a member of the victim's extended family, is unknown.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

