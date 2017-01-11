Woman Fatally Shot by Another Woman at Family Gathering in Brea: Police

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A woman was fatally shot by a woman who was part of the victim's family at a family gathering in Brea Tuesday, according to police.

Neither the victim nor the suspect, who was taken into custody, has been identified.

The gathering was happening at a home in the 400 block of North Tangerine Place, where the suspect "confronted the victim the driveway" and "shot her multiple times in the upper body with a handgun," according to a Brea Police Department statement issued around 6 p.m.

The motive of the alleged shooter, who police described as a member of the victim's extended family, is unknown.

