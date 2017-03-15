OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 20 - Why Is Marijuana Off Limits for Veterans?

Lewandowski (right) in Afghanistan Courtesy Kristoffer Lewandowski



Welcome to episode 20 of OC Speakly. This week we talk about Weed for Warriors and how the government specifically targets soldiers when they use and cultivate marijuana. Also, how new marijuana regulations, Measure BB and Proposition 64, affect Orange County. Staff writer Mary Carreon speaks with Kristoffer Lewandowski, Orange County chapter president of the Weed for Warriors Project, about how marijuana is beneficial to returning vets and to discuss his possible life sentence in Oklahoma for cultivating 6 marijuana plants. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Vishnu in Irvine for our food review. Enjoy!

Show notes:

There is a Sanctuary (OC Weekly Article)

PTSD-Stricken Marine Vet Faces Five Years in Oklahoma Prison for Growing Six Marijuana Plants (OC Weekly article)

PTSD-Stricken Marine Veteran Arrested For Six Okie Pot Plants Now Facing Even More Charges (OC Weekly article)

Interview with Kristoffer Lewandowski

Hey You! - Christ Is Not a Crutch

Food review - Vishnu

