OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 28: Why is Huntington Beach So Huntington Beach?


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 28: Why is Huntington Beach So Huntington Beach?

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 5:19 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Racky #neverforget
Welcome to OC Speakly episode 28. On this episode we discuss Huntington Beach, WHAT'S UP BRUH! Gustavo talks to OC Weekly Managing Editor Nick Schou about the history of Surf City and Victor Valladares of Oak View ComUNIDAD stops by to talk about some of Huntington Beach's redeeming qualities. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review some good HB Thai food. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Longform Articles:

Related Stories

Interview - Victor Valladares

Hey You! - Feel My Flow

Food review - Bangkok Avenue

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

