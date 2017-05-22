OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 28: Why is Huntington Beach So Huntington Beach?
Racky #neverforget
Courtesy of WOP Fridays...
Welcome to OC Speakly episode 28. On this episode we discuss Huntington Beach, WHAT'S UP BRUH! Gustavo talks to OC Weekly Managing Editor Nick Schou about the history of Surf City and Victor Valladares of Oak View ComUNIDAD stops by to talk about some of Huntington Beach's redeeming qualities. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review some good HB Thai food. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Longform Articles:
Interview - Victor Valladares
- Oak View ComUNIDAD
- Chinelos de Morelos: 4th of July Huntington Beach Parade (Video)
- This is What Happened When I Brought a Donald Trump Piñata to a Trump Protest
Hey You! - Feel My Flow
Food review - Bangkok Avenue
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
