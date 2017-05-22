OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 28: Why is Huntington Beach So Huntington Beach?

Racky #neverforget Courtesy of WOP Fridays...



Welcome to OC Speakly episode 28. On this episode we discuss Huntington Beach, WHAT'S UP BRUH! Gustavo talks to OC Weekly Managing Editor Nick Schou about the history of Surf City and Victor Valladares of Oak View ComUNIDAD stops by to talk about some of Huntington Beach's redeeming qualities. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review some good HB Thai food. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Longform Articles:

Interview - Victor Valladares

Hey You! - Feel My Flow

Food review - Bangkok Avenue

