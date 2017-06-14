OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 30 - What Issues Face OC Muslims?
|
From "I Stand with Hijabis" Night earlier this year at the Islamic Society of Orange County
Photo by Cynthia Rebolledo
Welcome to episode 30 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Muslims in Orange County. Gabriel San Román talks to Ojaala Ahmad, the Communications Coordinator for CAIR Los Angeles about issues facing the Muslim community in Los Angeles and Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Al Sanabel Bakery for our food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Interview - Ojaala Ahmad
Hey You! - Ex-Volunteer
Food review - Al Sanabel Bakery
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Web Site
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
