OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 30 - What Issues Face OC Muslims?

Welcome to episode 30 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Muslims in Orange County. Gabriel San Román talks to Ojaala Ahmad, the Communications Coordinator for CAIR Los Angeles about issues facing the Muslim community in Los Angeles and Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Al Sanabel Bakery for our food review. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Interview - Ojaala Ahmad

Hey You! - Ex-Volunteer

Food review - Al Sanabel Bakery

