OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 30 - What Issues Face OC Muslims?

That Sound You Hear from Newport is Jan Crouch Spinning in Her Grave


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 30 - What Issues Face OC Muslims?

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 7:46 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
From "I Stand with Hijabis" Night earlier this year at the Islamic Society of Orange CountyEXPAND
From "I Stand with Hijabis" Night earlier this year at the Islamic Society of Orange County
Photo by Cynthia Rebolledo
Welcome to episode 30 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Muslims in Orange County. Gabriel San Román talks to Ojaala Ahmad, the Communications Coordinator for CAIR Los Angeles about issues facing the Muslim community in Los Angeles and Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Al Sanabel Bakery for our food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Interview - Ojaala Ahmad

Hey You! - Ex-Volunteer

Food review - Al Sanabel Bakery


Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

