Author/Educator/Filmmaker Comes to Orange to Explain the "Bro Code"

Set your phasers for "bro." Ed Carrasco

Did you know academic study is being done on "bro-culture?"

While I await the building of a museum dedicated solely to this in Huntington Beach, Santiago Canyon College in Orange hosts author, filmmaker and educator Thomas Keith speaking Thursday afternoon on "The Bro Code: How Contemporary Culture Creates Sexist Men."

Keith explores that particular segment of young, male culture, how it is formed, why sexism and homophobia persist within it and "ways that this toxic culture can be disrupted."

Currently teaching philosophy and gender studies at Cal Poly Pomona, Keith has also written, directed and produced three movies: Generation M: Misogyny in Media and Culture (2008); The Bro Code: How Contemporary Culture Creates Sexist Men (2011); and The Empathy Gap: Masculinity and the Courage to Change (2015). He also recently released the book Masculinities in Contemporary American Culture: Confronting Complexities and Challenges of Male Identity.

His talk is from 1:30-3 p.m. atSantiago Canyon College, H-106, 8045 E. Chapman Ave., Orange. It's free and open to the public, but limited seating is first-come, first-served. Parking without a permit will be cited, but visitors can purchase a $2 daily parking permit allowing parking in any lot for the day.

