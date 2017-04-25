menu

Author/Educator/Filmmaker Comes to Orange to Explain the "Bro Code"

Donald Trump Graded on First 100 Days as President by CSUF Professors


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Author/Educator/Filmmaker Comes to Orange to Explain the "Bro Code"

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 5:52 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Set your phasers for "bro."
Set your phasers for "bro."
Ed Carrasco
A A

Did you know academic study is being done on "bro-culture?"

While I await the building of a museum dedicated solely to this in Huntington Beach, Santiago Canyon College in Orange hosts author, filmmaker and educator Thomas Keith speaking Thursday afternoon on "The Bro Code: How Contemporary Culture Creates Sexist Men."

Keith explores that particular segment of young, male culture, how it is formed, why sexism and homophobia persist within it and "ways that this toxic culture can be disrupted."

Currently teaching philosophy and gender studies at Cal Poly Pomona, Keith has also written, directed and produced three movies: Generation M: Misogyny in Media and Culture (2008); The Bro Code: How Contemporary Culture Creates Sexist Men (2011); and The Empathy Gap: Masculinity and the Courage to Change (2015). He also recently released the book Masculinities in Contemporary American Culture: Confronting Complexities and Challenges of Male Identity.

His talk is from 1:30-3 p.m. atSantiago Canyon College, H-106, 8045 E. Chapman Ave., Orange. It's free and open to the public, but limited seating is first-come, first-served. Parking without a permit will be cited, but visitors can purchase a $2 daily parking permit allowing parking in any lot for the day.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >