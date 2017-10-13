menu

How to Get a Charge Out of The Museum of Western Film History

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 7:37 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Photos by Matt Coker
What was the most-unexpected attraction I found at The Museum of Western Film History?

(Click here for my Film page story on incredible museum in Lone Pine.)

The unusual attraction was not inside the museum but outside.

Go around this corner.EXPAND
Go around this corner.

It is in a back corner of the property.

Pass this ...EXPAND
Pass this ...

The attraction would be a very welcome sight for drivers of a certain electric car with a low battery.

... to find this.EXPAND
... to find this.

It's a Tesla Supercharging Station that was christened on Jan. 27, 2015, and allows Tesla drivers along Highway 395 to recharge for free.

What can those drivers do while their ride is recharging? Do what we did: Find a shady spot in the parking lot to enjoy a sandwich picked up at Erick Schat's Bakery up the road in Bishop and then head into the super cool museum to take in the truly remarkable exhibits dedicated not only to movie westerns but movies of all kinds that were shot in the valley.

If you did not pack a lunch first, there are several nearby eateries to choose from. You can go for the Tesla station and stay for the museum and delicious barbecue.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

