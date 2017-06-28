menu

State Budget Includes $15 Million for West Coyote Hills Purchase

Christian Isaac Arias Dies After Becoming Unresponsive in Santa Ana Jail


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

State Budget Includes $15 Million for West Coyote Hills Purchase

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 7:28 a.m.
By Matt Coker
I don't see any coyotes.
I don't see any coyotes.
OC Weekly archives
A A

The California budget signed by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday includes $15 million appropriated to the Wildlife Conservation Board for the purchase of the remainder of the controversial, West Coyote Hills project site.

Currently that land is owned by the city of Fullerton and Chevron subsidiary Pacific Coast Homes, which had plans to build more than 700 homes and a commercial center on former oil fields that were not bought.

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) authored Assembly Bill 510 to free up state funds for the West Coyote Hills Open Space Project. The bill moved through the Natural Resources Committee with a 6-2 vote Tuesday.

“The West Coyote Hills Open Space Project is about securing land for the benefit of our Orange County community," Quirk-Silva says in a statement. "Securing the open space will benefit all local residents, and will be widely regarded as a source of pride for the Fullerton community. The citizens of North Orange County deserve their fair share of parks.”

The $15 million in the state budget is to be appropriated to the Coastal Conservancy for the purpose of funding projects related to the West Coyote Hills Conservancy Program, which is to be established under state Senator Josh Newman's (D-Brea) SB 714.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >