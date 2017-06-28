State Budget Includes $15 Million for West Coyote Hills Purchase
The California budget signed by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday includes $15 million appropriated to the Wildlife Conservation Board for the purchase of the remainder of the controversial, West Coyote Hills project site.
Currently that land is owned by the city of Fullerton and Chevron subsidiary Pacific Coast Homes, which had plans to build more than 700 homes and a commercial center on former oil fields that were not bought.
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) authored Assembly Bill 510 to free up state funds for the West Coyote Hills Open Space Project. The bill moved through the Natural Resources Committee with a 6-2 vote Tuesday.
“The West Coyote Hills Open Space Project is about securing land for the benefit of our Orange County community," Quirk-Silva says in a statement. "Securing the open space will benefit all local residents, and will be widely regarded as a source of pride for the Fullerton community. The citizens of North Orange County deserve their fair share of parks.”
The $15 million in the state budget is to be appropriated to the Coastal Conservancy for the purpose of funding projects related to the West Coyote Hills Conservancy Program, which is to be established under state Senator Josh Newman's (D-Brea) SB 714.
