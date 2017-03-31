Weekend of OC Bike, Pedestrian and Motorcycle Safety Ops Begin Today

Stay safe, two wheelers! Cerise Ostrem

Motorcycle safety operations will be run today in Newport Beach and within the coverage area of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which has more of the same set for Sunday.

The sheriff's department also deploys bicycle and pedestrian safety ops Saturday and Sunday.

How it works is the law enforcement agencies map out the areas within their jurisdictions where bike, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents, injuries and deaths have historically been a problem. Extra deputies or police officers will be assigned to those areas on the days of the operations.

In separate advisories, the OCSD and Newport Beach Police Department cited motorcycle fatalities having risen 28 percent over the past decade as justification for the special enforcement. During the past two years, 66 people were hurt, but no one died, in Newport Beach traffic collisions involving motorcycles.

All the operations are made possible by California Office of Traffic Safety grants to each agency, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

