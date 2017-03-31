menu

Weekend of OC Bike, Pedestrian and Motorcycle Safety Ops Begin Today

Friday, March 31, 2017 at 5:37 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Stay safe, two wheelers!
Cerise Ostrem
Motorcycle safety operations will be run today in Newport Beach and within the coverage area of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which has more of the same set for Sunday.

The sheriff's department also deploys bicycle and pedestrian safety ops Saturday and Sunday.

How it works is the law enforcement agencies map out the areas within their jurisdictions where bike, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents, injuries and deaths have historically been a problem. Extra deputies or police officers will be assigned to those areas on the days of the operations.

In separate advisories, the OCSD and Newport Beach Police Department cited motorcycle fatalities having risen 28 percent over the past decade as justification for the special enforcement. During the past two years, 66 people were hurt, but no one died, in Newport Beach traffic collisions involving motorcycles.

All the operations are made possible by California Office of Traffic Safety grants to each agency, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

