menu

Lake Forest and Mission Viejo DUI Patrols Tonight, Santa Ana Checkpoint Saturday


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Lake Forest and Mission Viejo DUI Patrols Tonight, Santa Ana Checkpoint Saturday

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:20 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Lake Forest or Mission Viejo tonight and Santa Ana Saturday night.
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Lake Forest or Mission Viejo tonight and Santa Ana Saturday night.
Jay Brockman
A A

It's a weekend of anti-DUI enforcement as special patrols aimed at boozy and druggy drivers hit the streets of Lake Forest and Mission Viejo tonight, while a checkpoint will be set up along a stretch of Santa Ana Saturday night.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department DUI Enforcement Team deploys "saturation patrols," where specially assigned deputies blanket streets known for drunken driving arrests, accidents and fatalities, from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo.

Those who plan to hop around those towns and imbibe are advised to use designated drivers, taxis or ride-sharing services.

The same can he said for those passing through the area of 3500 W. 5th St., Santa Ana, between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. That's when police will have a DUI checkpoint up to deter impaired driving.

Upcoming Events

Besides ensuring that motorists are not under the influence, police will be checking for proper licensing.

Speaking of under the influence, law enforcement warns that even those affected by medications prescribed to them by a doctor can be arrested for DUI.

The sheriff's and Santa Ana police departments receive funding for anti-DUI ops from separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >