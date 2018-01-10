Waste Mis-Management?: OC Weekly Cartoon

Artist Statement by Algae:

Garbage is gold in Santa Ana! The city just signed a $1 Billion no-bid contract for trash collection with Waste Management, Inc. Santa Ana hasn’t had an open bid since 1993, resulting in residents paying a third more for garbage pickup than their neighbors in Irvine. And, wait ’til the State of California finds out about Santa Ana’s increase in trash fees without voter approval or their illegal transfer of trash collection money into the city’s General Fund! By comparison, the city council is making garbage smell good!