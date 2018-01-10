 


Waste Mis-Management?: OC Weekly CartoonEXPAND

Waste Mis-Management?: OC Weekly Cartoon

Nick Schou | January 10, 2018 | 11:09am
Artist Statement by Algae:

Garbage is gold in Santa Ana! The city just signed a $1 Billion no-bid contract for trash collection with Waste Management, Inc. Santa Ana hasn’t had an open bid since 1993, resulting in residents paying a third more for garbage pickup than their neighbors in Irvine. And, wait ’til the State of California finds out about Santa Ana’s increase in trash fees without voter approval or their illegal transfer of trash collection money into the city’s General Fund! By comparison, the city council is making garbage smell good!

 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is Editor in Chief of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

