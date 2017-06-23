menu

Wake Up, Pull Over [Hey, You!]

Sneakers [Savage Love]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Wake Up, Pull Over [Hey, You!]

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Anonymous
Wake Up, Pull Over [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

We were parked in front of the local elementary school when we heard the siren. Cars moved out of the way as best as they could on the narrow two-lane road, but not you. You kept going forward, as though you were leading the ambulance. But it was honking at you, and finally, the driver got on the intercom: "You neeeeed to mooooove out of the waaaaaaayyyy." He enunciated the words slowly, almost comically, drawing them out. Should you ever need the services of EMTs, I sure hope there are no dumbasses like you in their way.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >