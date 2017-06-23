Wake Up, Pull Over [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

We were parked in front of the local elementary school when we heard the siren. Cars moved out of the way as best as they could on the narrow two-lane road, but not you. You kept going forward, as though you were leading the ambulance. But it was honking at you, and finally, the driver got on the intercom: "You neeeeed to mooooove out of the waaaaaaayyyy." He enunciated the words slowly, almost comically, drawing them out. Should you ever need the services of EMTs, I sure hope there are no dumbasses like you in their way.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.