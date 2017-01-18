UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop Home

EXPAND All photos courtesy of DeCaro Auctions International

Anyone have $20 million or so to splurge on a clifftop Laguna Beach home? If so, the open bidding starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for 33 Smithcliffs Road.

"I've got an exceptionally unique property going up for live auction this month in Laguna Beach and I thought it might interest your readers," writes Ryan R. Clark in an email. "Usually homes like this are just sold in the old fashion way but DeCaro Auctions International and The Smith Group are bringing the world to Laguna Beach to bid live for this incredible estate."

Clark is the founder of Luxury Branded, which he has described thusly: "I help luxury brands reach UHNW individuals and the affluent millennials through strategic content marketing that gets noticed."

A UHNW is an ultra-high-net-worth person. If that's you, congratulations, there are only 123,800 of you in the world, according to Credit Suisse's 2015 Global Wealth Report. So for the lone reader whose butler is still reading this to him or her, here are more deets on the pad should you be interested.

Recently listed for $19,495,000, the estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean is being sold to the "absolute highest bidder" (there is no reserve) in cooperation with Tim Smith of The Smith Group of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

It is on a double lot in the exclusive and gated community of Smithcliffs with 112 feet of ocean frontage.

Here is what you see when you walk through the front door.

Looks like they took the flatscreen out of at least one of the six bedrooms.

Here is one of the five full bathrooms. There are also 3 half baths and a 1 3/4 bath, so everyone in the family need not experience bladder pain after the annual Thanksgiving pub crawl.

This is among the approximately 10,112 square feet of luxury living space

The property includes an oceanfront guest house.

And a spot for a billiards table.

I expected a larger kitchen. Then again, mine is the size of a phone booth.

To get in on the auction, contact DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. To preview the property, call DeCaro team members Jeff Rhoades at 801.243.4928 or Jana Willardsen at 702.481.0045. They will be onsite 1-4 p.m. every Saturday-Sunday until the auction.