menu

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop Home

Here's Why You Should Volunteer in Orange County's "Point-in-Time" Homeless Count 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop Home

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Matt Coker
UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND
All photos courtesy of DeCaro Auctions International
A A

Anyone have $20 million or so to splurge on a clifftop Laguna Beach home? If so, the open bidding starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for 33 Smithcliffs Road.

"I've got an exceptionally unique property going up for live auction this month in Laguna Beach and I thought it might interest your readers," writes Ryan R. Clark in an email. "Usually homes like this are just sold in the old fashion way but DeCaro Auctions International and The Smith Group are bringing the world to Laguna Beach to bid live for this incredible estate."

Clark is the founder of Luxury Branded, which he has described thusly: "I help luxury brands reach UHNW individuals and the affluent millennials through strategic content marketing that gets noticed."

A UHNW is an ultra-high-net-worth person. If that's you, congratulations, there are only 123,800 of you in the world, according to Credit Suisse's 2015 Global Wealth Report. So for the lone reader whose butler is still reading this to him or her, here are more deets on the pad should you be interested.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

Recently listed for $19,495,000, the estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean is being sold to the "absolute highest bidder" (there is no reserve) in cooperation with Tim Smith of The Smith Group of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

It is on a double lot in the exclusive and gated community of Smithcliffs with 112 feet of ocean frontage.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

Here is what you see when you walk through the front door.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

Looks like they took the flatscreen out of at least one of the six bedrooms.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

Here is one of the five full bathrooms. There are also 3 half baths and a 1 3/4 bath, so everyone in the family need not experience bladder pain after the annual Thanksgiving pub crawl.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

This is among the approximately 10,112 square feet of luxury living space

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

The property includes an oceanfront guest house.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

And a spot for a billiards table.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

I expected a larger kitchen. Then again, mine is the size of a phone booth.

UHNW Alert! Open Auction Coming for $20 Million Laguna Beach Clifftop HomeEXPAND

Upcoming Events

To get in on the auction, contact DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. To preview the property, call DeCaro team members Jeff Rhoades at 801.243.4928 or Jana Willardsen at 702.481.0045. They will be onsite 1-4 p.m. every Saturday-Sunday until the auction.

Click here for a link to a video tour.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >